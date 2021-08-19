Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

J&J says veteran Duato to replace Gorsky as chief executive

08/19/2021 | 05:37pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson said on Thursday its Vice Chairman of Executive Committee Joaquin Duato will become chief executive officer from Jan. 3, replacing Alex Gorsky who has been at the helm for nine years.

During Gorsky's tenure, he oversaw significant breakthroughs in the company's vaccine programs, including the development of the first single-shot COVID-19 vaccine. Gorsky will serve as the company's executive chairman.

"This is the right time for the Company as our organization is delivering strong performance across all three segments and is positioned for continued success, in addition to this being the right time for me personally as I focus more on my family due to family health reasons," Gorsky said in a statement. (Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:45pFed Chair Powell to speak on 'economic outlook' next week
RE
05:38pALEX GORSKY : J&J says veteran Duato to replace Gorsky as chief executive
RE
05:37pJ&J says veteran Duato to replace Gorsky as chief executive
RE
05:33pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.44% to 88.23 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:33pEuro Lost 0.26% to $1.1679 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:33pSterling Lost 0.82% to $1.3641 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:33pUtilities Up As Treasury Yields Decline -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:33pDollar Unchanged at 109.77 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:30pCommunications Services Up As Traders Bet On Continued Growth -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:25pFortress 'considering options' on Morrisons after CD&R trumps its bid
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ROBINHOOD MARKETS, INC. : ROBINHOOD MARKETS : 'Ghost town' fears send Robinhood sliding as trading frenzy fizz..
2Tencent says more regulations set to come as quarterly profit jumps
3Europe shares mark biggest daily drop in a month as miners, luxury stocks tumble
4NVIDIA CORPORATION : NVIDIA : forecast beats expectations, but talks on $40 billion Arm deal take longer than ..
5Taper talk, Delta cases push down oil, boost dollar

HOT NEWS