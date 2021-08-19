J&J says veteran Duato to replace Gorsky as chief executive

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson said on
Thursday its Vice Chairman of Executive Committee Joaquin Duato
will become chief executive officer from Jan. 3, replacing Alex
Gorsky who has been at the helm for nine years.
During Gorsky's tenure, he oversaw significant breakthroughs
in the company's vaccine programs, including the development of
the first single-shot COVID-19 vaccine. Gorsky will serve as the
company's executive chairman.
"This is the right time for the Company as our organization
is delivering strong performance across all three segments and
is positioned for continued success, in addition to this being
the right time for me personally as I focus more on my family
due to family health reasons," Gorsky said in a statement.
(Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun
Koyyur)