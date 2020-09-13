J&J unit to start mid-stage COVID-19 vaccine trials in Spain

BARCELONA Sept 13 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson's
Janssen unit will begin mid-stage trials of its COVID-19 vaccine
in Spain on Monday, the programme's lead investigator said.
Alberto Borobia said 190 people would take part in the
country's trials, which will take place in three hospitals and
be concluded by Sept. 22.
The Spanish study is part of mid-stage, or Phase II, trials
of the vaccine that are being carried out in three countries,
also including the Netherlands and Germany. The trials in the
three countries will last two months and include 550
participants in total.
