J.P. Morgan AG: Autobahnen- und Schnellstraßen-Finanzierungs-Aktiengesellschaft (ASFING) - Post-stabilisation Period Announcement

06/18/2021 | 01:17pm EDT
DGAP-News: J.P. Morgan AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
06/18/2021 | 01:17pm EDT

18.06.2021 / 19:16
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

27 May 21

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Autobahnen- und Schnellstraßen-Finanzierungs-Aktiengesellschaft (ASFING)

Post-stabilisation Period Announcement

Further to the pre-stabilisation period announcement 26 May 21, J.P. Morgan Securities AG, (contact: Emma Lovett 0207 134 2468) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2(d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU/596/2014) or the rules of the Financial Conduct Authority) was undertaken by the Stabilisation Manager(s) named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: Autobahnen- und Schnellstraßen-Finanzierungs-Aktiengesellschaft (ASFING)
Guarantor (if any): Explicit, unconditional & irrevocable guarantee by the Republic of Austria
Aggregate nominal amount: EUR 500,000,000
Description: EUR 10Y fixed rate notes due 02Jun31. Coupon 0.125%.

Listing: Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market) and Luxembourg Stock Exchange (Regulated Market)
Stabilisation Manager(s): J.P. Morgan Securities AG (Stabilisation coordinator)
Commerzbank (Stabilisation Manager(s))
Credit Agricole CIB (Stabilisation Manager(s))
Erste Group (Stabilisation Manager
Offer price: 99.891
 

 

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction

This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale into the United States. The securities referred to above have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. There has not been and will not be a public offer of the securities in the United States

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.


18.06.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

1209863  18.06.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1209863&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
