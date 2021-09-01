Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

J.P. Morgan AG: Pre-stabilisation Period Announcement

09/01/2021 | 05:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP-News: J.P. Morgan AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
J.P. Morgan AG: Pre-stabilisation Period Announcement

01.09.2021 / 11:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

01Sep21

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Federal Republic of Germany

Pre-stabilisation Period Announcement

J.P. Morgan AG, (contact: Matthieu Batard +33 1 40 15 43 00) hereby gives notice, as Stabilisation Coordinator, that the Stabilising Manager(s) named below may stabilise the offer of the following securities in accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation EU/xxx/2016 under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU/596/2016).

The securities:
Issuer: Federal Republic of Germany
Guarantor (if any): N/A
Aggregate nominal amount: EUR 5,500,000,000
Description: EUR fixed rate notes due 15 August 2052. Coupon TBC.

Listing: All domestic Exchanges
Offer price: TBC
Other offer terms: Denoms: 0.01 x 0.01
Stabilisation:
Stabilisation Manager(s): J.P. Morgan AG (Stabilisation coordinator)
Barclays Bank Ireland PLC (Stabilisation Manager(s))
BofA Securities Europe SA (Stabilisation Manager(s))
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (Stabilisation Manager(s))
Morgan Stanley Europe SE (Stabilisation Manager(s))
UniCredit Bank AG (Stabilisation Manager(s))
Stabilisation period expected to start on: 01Sep21
Stabilisation period expected to end no later than: 01Oct21
Existence, maximum size and conditions of use of over-allotment facility: The Stabilisation Manager(s) may over-allot the securities in an amount not exceeding 5% of the aggregate nominal amount stated above.
Stabilisation trading venue: Over the counter, TBC
 

 

In connection with the offer of the above securities, the Stabilising Manager(s), or persons acting on behalf of the Stabilising Manager(s) may over-allot the securities, provided that the aggregate principal amount of the securities allotted does not exceed 105 percent of the aggregate principal amount of the securities, or effect transactions with a view to supporting the market price of the securities at a level higher than that which might otherwise prevail. However, stabilisation may not necessarily occur and any stabilisation action, if begun, may cease at any time, but it must end no later than the earlier of 30 days after the issue date of the securities and 60 days after the date of allotment of the securities.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement and the offer of the securities to which it relates are only addressed to and directed at persons outside the United Kingdom and persons in the United Kingdom who have professional experience in matters related to investments or who are high net worth persons within Article 12(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 and must not be acted on or relied on by other persons in the United Kingdom.

In addition, if and to the extent that this announcement is communicated in, or the offer of the securities to which it relates is made in, any EEA Member State that has implemented Directive 2003/71/EC (together with any applicable implementing measures in any Member State, the "Prospectus Directive") before the publication of a prospectus in relation to the securities which has been approved by the competent authority in that Member State in accordance with the Prospectus Directive (or which has been approved by a competent authority in another Member State and notified to the competent authority in that Member State in accordance with the Prospectus Directive), this announcement and the offer are only addressed to and directed at persons in that Member State who are qualified investors within the meaning of the Prospectus Directive (or who are other persons to whom the offer may lawfully be addressed) and must not be acted on or relied on by other persons in that in that Member State

This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale into the United States. The securities have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. There will be no public offer of securities in the United States.

 

 

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.


01.09.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

1230380  01.09.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1230380&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:40aSEEGENE : Receives CE-IVD Mark for Use of Combo Swab, a Self-Collection Device with Four COVID-19 Diagnostic Tests
AQ
05:39aCODE PHARMA BV : Antiviral drug Codivir shows promising effect against COVID-19
DJ
05:39aCODE PHARMA BV : Antiviral drug Codivir shows promising effect against COVID-19
EQ
05:38aExclusive-Chinese state firms to take big stake in Ant's credit-scoring JV -sources
RE
05:32aVOLKSWAGEN : In cooperation with Vodafone, Porsche has entered the 5G era at its Weissach Development Centre. Hannes Ametsreiter, CEO of Vodafone Germany, and Michael Steiner, member of the Porsche AG Executive Board ...
PU
05:32a45TH CONVEX IPA OPENING : Upstream Oil and Gas Contribution to Help Economic Recovery After Pandemic
PU
05:32aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Receipt of Written Consent for Change/Extension of Use of Property
PU
05:32aSIEMENS : Moving Egypt
PU
05:32aESMA sees risk of market corrections in uneven recovery
PU
05:32aBOC AVIATION : Monthly Returns - Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended 31 August 2021
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Judge vets potential Theranos jurors, as COVID-19 looms over start of H..
2OPEC+ sees tighter oil market until May 2022
3Luxury billionaire Arnault sells out of retailer Carrefour
4Support.com, other new meme stocks dip, hitting pause in monster rally
5Shares shrug off growth worries in "semi-Goldilocks" moment

HOT NEWS