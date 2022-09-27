J.P. Morgan ups Mexican economic growth forecast on manufacturing boost

MEXICO CITY, Sept 27 (Reuters) - J.P. Morgan analysts
raised their economic growth forecast for Mexico's third quarter
gross domestic product (GDP), as well as for 2022, after August
trade data signaled a stronger than anticipated output from the
country's manufacturing sector.
The analysts' forecast for the July to September period now
calls for 1.5% growth, compared to an earlier estimate of 0.5%,
which boosts the full year projection to 2.2% growth, from 2%
previously.
This remains lower than Finance Minister Rogelio Ramirez de
la O's early September forecast 2022 GDP growth of
2.4%.
J.P. Morgan attributed the change to growing production from
Mexico's large manufacturing sector, according to the August
trade data. The key sector is anchored by a massive auto
assembly and production industry.
"The main source of uncertainty was manufacturing, where
we'd seen mixed signals among available August data," it said,
noting that factory shipments had in fact slightly improved,
adding to a small gain in July.
The analysts noted that though factory output may have
jumped in the third quarter, forward-looking data has
"deteriorated markedly" and that they expect factory output to
eventually slow.
"We think the economy will slow as solid wage-driven private
consumption is offset by increased imports and diminished
external demand," it said.
Though growth is holding up better than expected, J.P.
Morgan said this could come at the cost of imbalances in
external accounts, such as the trade deficit.
Mexico's statistics agency earlier on Tuesday reported a
seasonally adjusted August trade deficit of $3.6 billion,
compared to a $4.4 billion deficit in July.
(Reporting by Sarah Morland; Editing by Aurora Ellis)