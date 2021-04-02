Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

J-POWER USA Starts Development to Convert Retired Coal Facility into New Solar and Storage Facilities

04/02/2021 | 10:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CHICAGO, April 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- J-POWER USA Development Co., Ltd. ("J-POWER USA") and funds managed by affiliates of Fortress Investment Group, LLC ("Fortress") have agreed to jointly pursue development of Birchwood Solar, a 50 MWac solar plant and Birchwood Storage, a 190 MWac, energy storage facility.  These projects would convert Birchwood Power, a coal plant which has been in operation since November, 1996 into facilities that will generate and store clean renewable energy.

Birchwood is J-POWER USA's 3rd solar project in development and part of our new initiative to add renewable generation to our existing portfolio.  By re-purposing a coal-fired power plant as carbon free solar and energy storage facilities, we will continue to deliver reliable electricity generation to the marketplace.  This project benefits from existing transmission infrastructure, which will be used for the new solar and storage generation.  This will also enable us to continue our long-term partnership with the local community. With the decommissioning of Birchwood Power, J-POWER USA's only coal-fired plant, our portfolio will consist exclusively of clean, efficient and reliable natural gas and renewable energy.

J-POWER USA and its affiliate companies now have interests in operating, construction and development power generating facilities, totaling approximately 7,000 MW.  "This is an exciting opportunity to take a former coal plant site and transform it into an emission free, clean energy facility," stated Mark Condon, President and CEO of J-POWER USA. "This project is part of J-POWER USA's plan to increase our renewable portfolio and continue our efforts to build a cleaner sustainable energy future," Condon continued.

About Fortress Investment Group, LLC
Fortress Investment Group LLC is a leading, highly diversified global investment manager. Founded in 1998, Fortress manages $49.9 billion of assets under management as of September 30, 2020, on behalf of approximately 1,800 institutional clients and private investors worldwide across a range of credit and real estate, private equity and permanent capital investment strategies.

About J-POWER USA Development Co., Ltd
J-POWER USA is a wholly owned subsidiary of J-POWER North America Holdings Co., Ltd. which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. ("J-POWER") with headquarters located in Tokyo, Japan. J-POWER USA, headquartered in the greater Chicago area, has a long-term strategy to acquire, develop, finance and operate power generation facilities in North America through its team of power professionals with a proven track record of successfully developing and acquiring power projects in the IPP sector. 

J-POWER stock is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. In the fiscal year ending March 2020, J-POWER had revenues of US$8.4 billion and assets of approximately US$26.0 billion. With approximately 25,000 megawatts of net ownership, J-POWER is one of the world's largest independent generators of electricity, owning 98 power plants in Japan and 34 international IPP investments.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/j-power-usa-starts-development-to-convert-retired-coal-facility-into-new-solar-and-storage-facilities-301261161.html

SOURCE J-POWER USA Development Co., Ltd.


© PRNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
11:20aAB IGNITIS GRUPE  : The Court allowed to transfer ESO shares
AQ
11:20aAB IGNITIS GRUPE  : The Court allowed to transfer ESO shares to Ignitis Grupė
AQ
11:20aSAIL ON : The Second Chapter
PU
11:20aTo Spin or Not To Spin? Disposals Create Fortunes and Headaches
DJ
11:19aGRIFOLS S A  : announces topline data from NIAID Phase 3 ITAC trial (INSIGHT-013) evaluating hyperimmune globulins as a treatment for hospitalized patients with COVID-19
PR
11:19aINDEPENDENT VENUES TROUBADOUR, 9 : 30 Club, First Avenue & More Launch "Golden Ticket" NFT Fundraiser With Renowned Artist Young & Sick In Partnership With Goldflyer And NIVA
PR
11:18aALPHA BANK A E  : Resolutions of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Alpha Bank on 2.4.2021
PU
11:18aNational Retail Report - Dairy (DYBRETAIL)
PU
11:17aNanox Announces FDA Clearance of 510(k) for Single Source Nanox.ARC Digital X-Ray
GL
11:16aMICROSOFT  : Celebrating World Autism Awareness Day – and Autism Acceptance Month
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ