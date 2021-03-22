Log in
J29 Announces Award of 8(a) Certification

03/22/2021 | 10:10am EDT
J29 Inc. is proud to announce that is has been awarded the 8(a) small business certification from the Small Business Administration (SBA). This certification grants J29 entry into the SBA’s 8(a) Business Development program, with the addition making J29 a certified 8(a) and Economically Disadvantaged Woman Owned Small Business (EDWOSB).

J29 is an information technology organization that prides itself on delivering across an array of core competencies, with a focus on the healthcare domain. Largely focused on claims analysis, data management, program assurance, and artificial intelligence, J29 delivers through various performances with the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), Department of Defense (DoD), and other public sector agencies.

“We are so excited with this latest milestone achievement. Our 8(a) certification could not come at a better time, as we are working to develop cutting edge technology applications that will provide innovative products and solutions to the Federal Government. The 8(a) further expands our available opportunities and will allow for even more strategic partnerships,” said Tracy Mills, President and Founder of J29 Inc. Mills’ leads J29 after a nearly 20-year leadership career, serving the Department of Defense.

The rigorous certification process of the 8(a) program now grants J29 participation for nine years, with a four-year developmental stage and five-year transition stage. Within that timeframe, J29 will work closely with the SBA to ensure progress is meeting program benchmarks.

Additionally, the 8(a) certification allows J29 to now compete on 8(a) set-aside reserved contracts, and work directly with agencies to obtain sole-sourced (non-competitive) contracts valued at $4M or less, or $100M or less for DoD specifically. In a recent fiscal year report presented to Congress, it was reported that 8(a) firms were awarded $30.4B in federal contracts, including $8.6B in 8(a) set-aside awards and $9.9B in 8(a) sole source awards.

About J29 Inc.

J29 Inc. is an employee-centric technology company, headquartered in Millersville, Maryland. J29 prioritizes employee satisfaction as a pillar of success, priding ourselves in empowering employees on being an exceptional partner that prioritizes their delivery. Additionally, J29’s team tithes a portion of earnings directly back to a non-profit, a mission surrounding the principles of Jeremiah 29:11 in creating “Hope for the Future”. J29 is proud to be an 8(a), EDWOSB, and Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) in nearly fifteen States.


© Business Wire 2021
