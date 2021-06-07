J29 Announces Award of GSA MAS Contract

J29 Inc. is pleased to announce that it has been awarded a Multiple Award Schedule (MAS) prime contract by the General Services Administration (GSA), the focused procurement wing of the federal government. The MAS contract is a government wide, indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract that grants J29 an awarded period of five years, with three additional five-year option periods, totaling a potential 20-year contract life.

The GSA MAS is the largest, and most widely used government acquisition vehicle that annually accounts for an average of $45 billion dollars in awards. J29’s MAS contract award comes after GSA conducted an extensive review of J29’s performance, abilities, and history to ensure that J29 provides effective and efficiently priced delivery to the government.

As a result, the MAS prime contract award now gives government agencies the ability to leverage J29’s services under three Special Item Numbers (SINs): 54151HEAL (Health IT Services), 54151S (IT Professional Services), and 518510C (Cloud and Cloud-Related IT Professional Services). J29’s SINs will be available under contract number 47QTCA21D00AL.

“The MAS award comes on the heels of our 8(a) certification and adds another contract vehicle for agencies to access our services. We remain incredibly grateful to our clients for allowing us to partner with them and are looking forward to more exciting news in the coming months,” said Tracy Mills, President and Founder of J29 Inc. Mills leads J29 after a nearly 20-year leadership career serving the Department of Defense.

J29 is an information technology organization that prides itself on delivering across an array of core competencies, with a focus on the healthcare domain. Largely focused on claims analysis, data management, program assurance, and artificial intelligence, J29 delivers through various performances with the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), Department of Defense (DoD), and other public sector agencies.

Additionally, this award trails J29’s March 2021 award of the 8(a) small business certification, which allows J29 to compete on 8(a) set-aside reserved contracts, and work directly with agencies to obtain sole-sourced (non-competitive) contracts valued at $4M or less, or $100M or less for DoD specifically.

About J29 Inc.

J29 Inc. is an employee-centric technology company, headquartered in Millersville, Maryland. J29’s team tithes a portion of earnings directly back to a non-profits, a mission surrounding the principles of Jeremiah 29:11 in creating “Hope for the Future”. J29 is proud to be an 8(a), EDWOSB, and Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) in nearly fifteen States.

