JA Solar Once Again Recognized as Overall High Achiever in RETC 2021 PVMI Report

06/28/2021 | 04:42am EDT
BEIJING, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JA Solar has once again been recognized as "Overall High Achiever" for its excellent performance in the strict testing of modules for quality, reliability and performance in the 2021 PV Module Index Report (PVMI) recently released by the Renewable Energy Test Center (RETC), a leading engineering services and certification testing provider for renewable energy products. This is the second recognition in a row for JA Solar since RETC first launched the PVMI report in 2019.

The Photovoltaic Module Index Report (PVMI) is well-known for evaluating the quality, reliability and performance of photovoltaic modules through rigorous testing of a higher level than regular adopted standards. The professional, fair and transparent testing results provide a solid reference for financiers and developers in selecting high-quality modules, offering reliable reference data for operators in the long-term application of modules.

Xinwei Niu, Member of the Board and Executive President of JA Solar, commented, "We are proud to be recognized once again by RETC as an Overall High Achiever. JA Solar has always attached great importance to R&D and innovation of product technology and the constant improvement of product performance. By continuously building on the power generation performance and reliability of JA Solar's products, our customers' interests are sufficiently guaranteed. Moving forward, we will continue to focus on enhancing product performance in an all-around way, promoting the efficient use of photovoltaic energy, and playing our part in enabling carbon neutrality."

The 2021 PVMI Report summarizes the results of more than 12 months of testing on damp heat (DH2000), dynamic mechanical load (DML), solar module efficiency, PTC-to-STC ratio, PAN file test, light-induced degradation (LID), light and elevated temperature-induced degradation (LeTID), thresher test, among others. Each test holds great reference significance for the reliability of modules in practical application scenarios. Consecutively winning the "Overall High Achiever" honor further confirms the performance advantages of JA Solar modules in efficiency, reliability and power generation capacity, and perfectly reflects the "customer-oriented, to achieve optimal LCOE" module design mindset.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ja-solar-once-again-recognized-as-overall-high-achiever-in-retc-2021-pvmi-report-301320814.html

SOURCE JA Solar Technology Co., Ltd.


