JACQUET METALS: Share Capital Decrease by Way of Cancellation of Treasury Shares

Pursuant to the delegation granted to the Board of Directors by the General Meeting of June 25, 2021, the Board of Directors resolved at its meeting held on June 25, 2021 to cancel 438 574 shares, which included 119 827 shares bought under the shares buyback program with the aim of cancelling them and 318 747 shares reallocated with a view to cancellation (the latter shares were previously held with the purpose of being exchanged or used as payment as part of potential acquisitions).

Following this cancellation, the share capital of JACQUET METALS SA (the “Company”) comprised 23 022 739 shares and 32 777 612 attached theoretical voting rights.

As a result of this cancellation, the share capital and theoretical voting rights held by shareholders with over 5% of the Company’s share capital or theoretical voting rights as of June 25, 2021 changed as presented below.

Taking the cancellation of 438 574 shares into account, Éric Jacquet and JSA (which he controls) held 42.08% of the share capital and 59.04% of the theoretical voting rights of the Company at June 25, 2021.

JACQUET METALS is a European leader in the distribution of specialty steels. The Group develops and operates a portfolio of three brands:

JACQUET stainless steel quarto plates - STAPPERT stainless steel long products - IMS group engineering steels

With a headcount of 2,857 employees, JACQUET METALS has a network of 106 distribution centers in 25 countries in Europe, Asia and North America.

