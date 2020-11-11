Log in
JAGGAER, Lyons Magnus, UPenn and Rutgers University Named Finalists in Ardent Partners' CPO Honors 2020 Awards

11/11/2020 | 09:39am EST

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JAGGAER has been selected as a CPO Honors 2020 Awards finalist by Ardent Partners for its successful procurement technology partnership with Lyons Magnus, a leader in the foodservice industry. Two other JAGGAER client companies have also been shortlisted, including University of Pennsylvania and Rutgers University, for making strides in the procurement field through innovation and leadership.

The CPO Honors Awards celebrates high achievers in the procurement profession and recognizes excellence in the field. JAGGAER and three of its customers made the shortlist upon evaluation of more than 250 nominations:

  • Lyons Magnus and JAGGAER for Best Technology Partnership Award: Jonathan Spiess, Vice President of Global Strategic Sourcing at Lyons Magnus, and JAGGAER transformed Lyons Magnus’ purchasing department into a world-class global strategic sourcing organization. The partnership, which levered JAGGAER’s Advanced Sourcing Optimizer (ASO), introduced and institutionalized global strategic sourcing best practices, provided total visibility into major cost and risk drivers across business-critical categories, and drove deep cost savings without compromising product quality.

  • Mark Mills, University of Pennsylvania, for The Innovation Award: Mark Mills, Chief Procurement Officer of the University of Pennsylvania, and his team have leveraged the JAGGAER ONE platform during the COVID-19 pandemic to successfully manage a procurement environment that enables remote teaching and work, while also driving effective local, diverse and environmentally sustainable procurement practices to support the university’s Penn Compact 2022.

  • Nimish Patel, Rutgers University for The Leadership Award: Nimish Patel, Chief Procurement Officer of Rutgers University, has exhibited exceptional executive leadership. A true change agent, he’s challenged the status quo and propelled Rutgers University forward by driving noteworthy efficiencies across the supply chain through automation of the payment process and more.

“Our goal at JAGGAER is to equip our customers with the advanced and intelligent tools they need to bring their procurement organizations to the next level,” said Jim Bureau, CEO of JAGGAER. “It’s terrific to see three of our customers selected as finalists for the CPO Honors Awards for their exemplary performance. We look forward to helping these companies build on their successes and will continue to invest in our team and technology to help all our customers globally strategically manage risk and spend, and generate even more value.”

The winners of the CPO Honors Awards, which will be chosen by a committee of industry experts including the Ardent Partners analyst team, CPO Rising Hall of Famers and other industry luminaries, will be announced on November 17, 2020 at 11am ET during the CPO Rising 2020 Digital Webinar Series.

Check out the full list of finalists and learn more about the CPO Honors 2020 Awards.

Learn how the JAGGAER ONE platform helps organizations simplify the procurement process.

About JAGGAER

JAGGAER is the world’s largest independent spend management company, connecting customers to a network of 4 million suppliers in 70 countries, served by offices located in the Americas, APAC, Asia and EMEA. JAGGAER offers end-to-end SaaS-based procurement solutions, including advanced Spend Analytics, Category Management, Supplier Management, Sourcing, Contracts, eProcurement, Invoicing, Inventory Management, Supply Chain Management and Inventory Management. These all reside on a single platform, JAGGAER ONE. JAGGAER has pioneered spend solutions for more than two decades and continues to lead the innovation curve by listening to customers and stakeholders in all industry sectors, public services and academia. JAGGAER holds 37 patents – more than any other spend management company.  

JAGGAER Media Contact

Abigail Holmes
Corporate Ink for JAGGAER
jaggaer@corporateink.com
+1 617.969.9192

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
