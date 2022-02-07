Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

JAPAN FY2021 GDP SEEN +3.5%, FY2022 +2.7% (FROM +3.6%, +2.6% IN JULY POLL)

08/13/2021 | 12:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

REUTERS POLL-JAPAN FY2021 GDP SEEN +3.5%, FY2022 +2.7% (FROM +3.6%, +2.6% IN JULY POLL)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:13aGold ticks higher on Delta worries, eyes weekly fall again
RE
12:12aVietnam's Binh Son refinery cuts output on weak demand - PetroVietnam
RE
12:11aINTERNATIONAL YOUTH DAY : Youth Innovations in the COVID-19 Pandemic
PU
12:10aMalaysia's economy grows more quickly than expected in Q2; central bank cuts 2021 view
RE
12:07aIndian shares hit record high as banks, financials gain
RE
12:06aAustralia, NZ dlrs flatline, might need RBNZ shock treatment
RE
12:05aJapan q2 2021 annualised gdp raised to +0.5%, q3 gdp cut to 2.7% (from +0.4%, +4.2% in july poll)
RE
12:05aJapan fy2021 core cpi seen +0.3%, fy2022 +0.5% (unchanged from july poll)
RE
12:05aJapan fy2021 gdp seen +3.5%, fy2022 +2.7% (from +3.6%, +2.6% in july poll)
RE
12:05aJapan's Q3 growth forecast slashed on COVID-19 surge
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Explainer-How hackers stole and returned $600 million in tokens from Poly Network
2BHP GROUP : BHP : Joint statement - Historic Agreement to provide intergenerational benefits to the Barada Bar..
3GRAN COLOMBIA GOLD CORP. : Gran Colombia Announces Second Quarter and First Half 2021 Results
4AIRBNB, INC. : AIRBNB : warns of Delta impact on bookings, shares fall over 4%
5Exclusive-Exxon, Chevron look to make renewable fuels without costly refinery upgrades -sources

HOT NEWS