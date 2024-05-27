JAPAN GOVERNMENT UPGRADES VIEW ON INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT IN MAY ECONOMIC REPORT, SAYS SIGNS OF PICK-UP EMERGING - CABINET OFFICE
The frequency illusion: What are the investment risks?
In finance, as in everyday life, it's vital to be aware of the cognitive and psychological biases that influence us, and to try to avoid them. Among these biases, let's take a look today at the so-called frequency illusion or Baader-Meinhof phenomenon.
