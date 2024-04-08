JAPAN GOVT ISSUES EMERGENCY EARTHQUAKE WARNING FOR MIYAZAKI, KAGOSHIMA
Stock market news
London copper weighed down by Fed rate cut uncertainty; Shanghai copper hits record high
A year into his job, Bank of Japan chief Ueda gets 1 mission accomplished
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day - Sunday at 9 PM ET
Brazil judge opens inquiry into Musk for obstruction involving social media company X
BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes on Sunday opened an inquiry into Elon Musk for obstruction of justice involving social media company X, according to a court document.
China's Shimao faces liquidation suit over failure to pay $202 mln loan
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day - Sunday at 9 PM ET
China says its EV firms do not rely on subsidies to gain competitive advantage
Australia's APM Human Services gets $841 mln offer, flags lower earnings