  Homepage
  News
News
JAPAN JAN-MAR ANNUALISED GDP SEEN +1.4%, APRIL-JUNE…

02/23/2023 | 11:05pm EST
REUTERS POLL-JAPAN JAN-MAR ANNUALISED GDP SEEN +1.4%, APRIL-JUNE +1.1% (VS +0.9%, +1.0% IN JAN POLL)


© Reuters 2023
