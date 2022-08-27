Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

JAPAN PM KISHIDA: JAPAN WILL GIVE A TOTAL OF $30 BLN IN AID TO…

08/27/2022 | 05:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

JAPAN PM KISHIDA: JAPAN WILL GIVE A TOTAL OF $30 BLN IN AID TO AFRICA OVER THREE YEARS


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX -0.75% 459.65 Real-time Quote.-13.37%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX 0.40% 151.72 Real-time Quote.-12.24%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:16aGerman tourist detained in Iran - Berlin
RE
07:12aTaiwan says China continuing military activities around island
RE
07:04aRussia and Ukraine accuse each other of shelling around Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant
RE
07:02aGONE IN 15 SECONDS : India to raze skyscrapers in record demolition
RE
07:00aChinese state media lauds U.S.-China audit deal as 'symbolic' for ties
RE
06:54aSerbian president nominates Ana Brnabic to serve as PM once again
RE
06:15aRussia says Ukraine shelled area of Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant three times
RE
06:13aJapan pledges $30 bln in African aid at Tunis summit
RE
05:54aRussian central bank eases FX restrictions for banks
RE
05:49aJAPAN PM KISHIDA : Tokyo will provide $30 billion in aid to Africa over three years
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1New CATL m3p batteries can improve energy density by 10%-20% - chairman
2UK MILITARY INTELLIGENCE- THERE IS A REALISTIC POSSIBILITY THAT…
33M Statement Regarding Bankruptcy Court Decision
4Meta head of virtual reality platform Horizon leaving company
5JAPAN PM KISHIDA: JAPAN WILL GIVE A TOTAL OF $30 BLN IN AID TO…

HOT NEWS