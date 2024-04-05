Stock market news
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day - Friday at 1 AM ET
Morning bid: Middle East tensions spook markets
A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Rae Wee
Huge Chinese, Brazilian corn crops may limit US exports into 2025 -Braun
Australia's APM Human Services gets takeover offer from largest shareholder
Combustion engine cars still much more popular than electric cars, according to study
Japan's Mitsui OSK starts FSRU operations for Indonesian gas-fired power plant