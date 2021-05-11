Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

JAPAN'S NIKKEI AVERAGE FALLS TO LOWEST LEVEL SINCE EARLY FEBRUARY, DOWN 1.1% ON DAY

05/11/2021 | 11:35pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

JAPAN'S NIKKEI AVERAGE FALLS TO LOWEST LEVEL SINCE EARLY FEBRUARY, DOWN 1.1% ON DAY


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:37aChina, Hong Kong shares weighed down by property firms on tax talks
RE
12:30aChina hot-rolled coils strike new high, analysts warn of risks
RE
12:29aInflation anxiety jolts stocks, Asia tumbles to two-month lows
RE
12:18aTaiwan deputy finance minister says market fundamentals sound as shares tumble
RE
12:16aIndian shares dip on lingering U.S. inflation worries, auto sales data eyed
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:06aFROM CRISIS TO GROWTH : Latin America's response to the Venezuelan Exodus
PU
12:03aIndia's daily COVID-19 deaths rise by record 4,205
RE
05/11Gold falls ahead of U.S. inflation data on firm yields, dollar
RE
05/11Nissan shares tumble 12% after guidance disappoints
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Inflation anxiety jolts stocks, Asia tumbles to two-month lows
2Pipeline outage causes U.S. gasoline supply crunch, panic buying
3Toshiba board to appoint UBS as adviser for strategic review -sources
4BATERO GOLD CORP. : Batero Announces an Update on La Cumbre Project, Colombia
5ARIS GOLD CORPORATION : ARIS GOLD : Announces Q1 2021 Results and AGM Voting