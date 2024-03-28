JAPAN'S NIKKEI AVERAGE FUTURES FLAT IN EARLY TRADE
Stock market news
NVIDIA Corporation : Silicon Valley wants to break Nvidia's CUDA software monopoly
Will big US corn, soy carryouts get bigger if stocks are bearish on Thursday? -Braun
Fed's Waller still sees 'no rush' to cut rates amid sticky inflation data
Russia says it is hard to believe Islamic State could have launched Moscow attack
MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday that it was "extremely hard to believe" that Islamic State would have had the capacity to launch an attack on a Moscow concert hall last Friday that killed at least 143 people.
Putin tells pilots: F16s can carry nuclear weapons but they won't change things in Ukraine