JAPAN'S NIKKEI AVERAGE FUTURES UP 0.3% IN EARLY TRADE
ETF of the week: Preferred Stocks, a mixed product between stocks and bonds
NVIDIA Corporation : Silicon Valley wants to break Nvidia's CUDA software monopoly
S.Korea Finance Minister asks institutional investors to join corporate reform efforts
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day - Thursday at 7 PM ET
US corn acres stump trade again as low prices fail to attract farmers -Braun
Nigeria's central bank sets minimum capital base for banks
(Reuters) - Nigeria's central bank on Thursday announced new minimum capital requirements for banks in a bid to enhance banks' resilience and strengthen the country's financial system.
S.Korea Feb factory output rises most in six months, retail sales drop
DeFi Technologies Announces Shareholder Call to Discuss Q4 2023 Financial Results
Fujifilm : chemical production method Flow Synthesis Method certified as the highest rank in the Fujifilm Group’s certification program “Green Value Products”
Brazil's Hapvida posts 105% increase in fourth-quarter adjusted profit