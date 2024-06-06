JAPAN'S NIKKEI AVERAGE FUTURES UP 1.14% IN EARLY TRADE
Stock Market News in real time
Stocks mentioned in the article
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|38,490 PTS
|-0.89%
|-0.17%
|-
|2,768 PTS
|+0.73%
|+1.49%
|-
BlackRock: IBIT becomes the world's largest Bitcoin ETF - Crypto recap
Timing for US ether ETF launches depends on how fast issuers can move, SEC chair says
Costco's Japan wages provide pathway to firing up nation's low pay, economy
Brazilian Rare Earths Limited Ultra-High Rare Earth Grades at Sulista Project
Factbox-What you need to know about the D-Day 80th anniversary ceremonies
Chanel's creative director Virginie Viard to exit brand, Business of Fashion reports
World leaders, veterans, commemorate D-Day's 80th anniversary in Normandy
- Stock Market
- Stock Market News in real time
- Economy
- Japan's Nikkei Average Futures Up 1.14% In Early Trade…