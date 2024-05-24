JAPAN'S TOP CURRENCY DIPLOMAT KANDA: I AM ALWAYS IN CLOSE COMMUNICATION WITH OVERSEAS COUNTERPARTS PARTICULARLY WITH U.S.
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day - Friday at 11 AM ET
Defense spending measure would bar Chinese lidar in U.S. military systems
Saudi sovereign wealth fund to reorganize management amid budget crunch, sources say
More UK Conservative lawmakers set to quit than before 1997 election defeat
