JAPANESE GOVT TO SET ASIDE ABOUT 20 BLN YEN TO SUPPORT FISHERY BUSINESSES IN WAKE OF CHINA IMPORT BAN ON JAPANESE MARINE PRODUCTS - KYODO
Today at 03:01 am
Share
Share
© Reuters - 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi. (M$)
|14.44 USD
|+3.22%
|-8.55%
|498 M $
|2349.75 PTS
|+0.76%
|+2.76%
|-
German chancellor says G20 still important despite key absences -Deutschlandfunk
Yesterday at 06:31 pm
All our articles
From 'jorts' to clear backpacks, US back-to-school spending to hit record high this year
Yesterday at 05:15 pm
Offshore Alliance Says Offshore Alliance, Legeneering Have Reached Agreement On Decommissioning Rates For Thevenard Offshore Decommissioning Workscopes
Today at 12:02 am
Japan to allocate 20 billion yen to support fisheries after China import ban -Kyodo
Today at 03:01 am
Outstanding Carlton Senior Living Team Members Shine Bright at "Best of the Best" Awards Ceremony on Treasure Island
Today at 03:01 am
Russian defence ministry says two drones downed near border as Ukraine shells village
Today at 02:50 am