Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

JAXA Startup Tenchijin Wins Copernicus Masters BayWa Smart Farming Challenge 2021, a Business Idea Competition Promoting Sustainable Agriculture by Utilising Satellite Data!

12/15/2021 | 05:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Tenchijin will partner with ESA and BayWa, one of the largest German agriculture cooperatives, to implement solutions for sustainable agriculture by AI and satellite data.

By winning Copernicus Masters BayWa Smart Farming Challenge 2021, Tenchijin collaborates with ESA (European Space Agency) and BayWa, a German organisation with a strong presence in the global agriculture market, to develop solutions for efficient and sustainable agriculture by leveraging state of the art AI technology and Copernicus satellite data. Moreover, Tenchijin was granted by ESA access to high spatial, temporal and spectral resolution commercial data for free. These data are part of the Copernicus Climate and Land monitoring services.

BayWa provides a diverse array of services ranging from distribution of architectural and agricultural materials to providing digital solutions, and has been leading Germany’s agricultural sector for over 90 years. As sustaining environmental security and securing food demands for the growing global population becomes a pressing matter, BayWa strives to improve the efficiency and sustainability of farming. BayWa Smart Farming Challenge 2021 was organised as an opportunity to collect ideas that interweave satellite data, AI, and other data sources to solve 3 major issues:

  • Pasture Management
  • Early Crop Disease Identification in Agriculture and Horticulture
  • Yield Prediction in Horticulture

Within the competition, Tenchijin suggested a platform that utilises satellite data and AI technology to analyse a given landstrip for effective land-use. Tenchijin was evaluated on four criteria, (how innovative the solution is; if the platform providing satellite data gives added value to the end-user; if technology is implementable; and if technology is executable in the market) and has been declared the winner. As a reward, Tenchijin will be able to collaborate with BayWa and participate in Copernicus Masters, a business idea contest seeking innovative strategies to use satellite data, as a finalist considered for the overall winner’s position.

Accordingly, Tenchijin will use this experience as a trigger to continue building solutions and to increase international sales, thereby actively participating in climate change resilient agriculture tailored for a location world-wide; and to strengthen the efforts to reduce greenhouse gases emission.

[Company Profile]
Company name: Tenchijin, Inc.
Location: Sumitomofudosan Onarimon Tower 9F 1-1-1 Shiba-kouen, Minato-ward, Tokyo, Japan
Representative: Yasuhito Sakuraba
Provided services: Land evaluation consulting using satellite data
Site URL: https://tenchijin.co.jp/?hl=en


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:12aBalyo USA Video Addresses Why Live Demos Assist in AGV Selection
AQ
05:11aJapan aims to boost five-year defence spending to 30 trln yen -Nikkei
RE
05:11aIndia's TVS Motor and BMW Motorrad tie up to make electric vehicles
RE
05:11aOla Laurin new CEO of PayEx
AQ
05:10aFTSE dips as inflation surges to 10-year high; Cineworld plunges
RE
05:09aESSENTRA : Packaging Wishes You a Happy Holiday Season & a Successful New Year
PU
05:09aSHARE BUY BACK - DAILY SHARE BUY-BACK NOTICE : :Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
PU
05:09aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Change of Name of Subsidiary
PU
05:09aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :MONTHLY VALUATION OF ASSETS AND UTILISATION OF CASH IN ACCORDANCE WITH RULE 1018(1)(b)
PU
05:09aASSET ACQUISITIONS AND DISPOSALS : :proposed disposal of subsidiary
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Fed prepares to stiffen inflation response for a post-transitory world
2INDITEX : Jefferies gives a Buy rating
3Zara owner and H&M bounce back from pandemic blues
4The latest from London: Nervousness rises ahead of BoE meeting
5FTSE dips as inflation surges to 10-year high; Cineworld plunges

HOT NEWS