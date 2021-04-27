Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

JBS USA to Host First Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call May 14, 2021

04/27/2021 | 01:45pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

GREELEY, Colo., April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JBS USA will hold its first quarter 2021 earnings conference call on Friday, May 14, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern (7:00 a.m. Mountain). The call will be open to investors in the Company’s bonds and term loan, as well as lenders to the Company’s revolving credit facility and prospective investors, securities analysts and market makers. More information about the call will be posted to the Company’s website at www.jbsfoodsgroup.com/. Please refer to the “Investors” tab and click the “JBS USA Bond Investors” link in the Learn More section. Financial statements and related data for the first quarter 2021 will be made available to investors on the Company’s website prior to the call.

About JBS USA

JBS USA is a leading global provider of diversified, high-quality food products, including a portfolio of well-recognized brands and innovative, value-added premium products. We are a leading processor of beef, pork and prepared foods in the U.S.; a leading processor of beef in Canada; and a leading processor of beef, lamb, pork and prepared foods in Australia. We are also the majority shareholder of Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (Pilgrim’s), with operations in the U.S. and Mexico and the owner of Moy Park, a leading poultry and prepared foods company in the U.K. and Europe.

As a global food company, we process, prepare, package and deliver fresh, further-processed and value-added premium meat and poultry products for sale to customers in approximately 100 countries on six continents.

CONTACT: Dunham Winoto
 Investor Relations
 JBS.USA@jbssa.com
 970-506-8192
  
Web site:https://jbsfoodsgroup.com/
  
SOURCE:JBS USA

 


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
02:05pPeapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
GL
02:03pOI S A  : Notice to the Market - Answer to B3/CVM Questioning
PU
02:01pCNIM GROUPE  : Regulated information - April 27, 2021
PU
02:01pTHUNDERFUL  : Announcement from annual general meeting in Thunderful Group AB, held on April 27, 2021
AQ
02:01pF.N.B. CORPORATION  : Invests in Initiatives Serving the Hill District Community of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
PR
02:01pAMS Honored with the ACG Middle Market Growth Workplace Award
BU
02:00pDLP Resources Announces Private Placement of Flow-Through Shares
NE
02:00pCoveo Offers Improved Relevance to Adobe Experience Manager
GL
01:58pHORIZON BANCORP, INC.  : Releases 1st Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights, Including Deposit Growth of 53.09% and Earnings Per Share Growth of 57.97% Year-Over-Year
BU
01:57pWells Fargo scores the latest narrow win for CEO pay
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : TESLA : edges past Wall Street target as bitcoin sales, environmental credits boost revenue
2ASTRAZENECA PLC : What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
3Stocks dip on caution before Fed, earnings
4AFTER TESLA: Microsoft and Alphabet
5PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC. : PAYPAL : Mastercard and digital currency exchange Gemini to launch crypto rewards cred..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ