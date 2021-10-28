JCPenney Celebrates Joy Comfort and Peace this Holiday Season

JCPenney announces it is closed on Thanksgiving Day and reveals Black Friday store hours, season-long deals, gifting inspiration, a new holiday anthem, and Share the Joy Sweepstakes

Ahead of the holidays, JCPenney is hiring 25,000 seasonal associates and offering an extra $2/hour for store associates on holiday weekends and critical days

From gifts galore and sprucing up the home to salon appointments and greeting card portraits, JCPenney is the destination for everything customers need to ring in holiday moments big and small with family and friends. Customers can take advantage of savings all season long beginning Nov. 1 including new weekly deals and doorbusters on compelling merchandise for everyone on their list. While JCPenney stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, customers can shop on jcp.com and enjoy extended hours on Black Friday opening at 5 a.m. and on weekends leading up to Christmas Day at select stores. To help celebrate the joy of the season, JCPenney’s cheerful holiday campaign centers on time with family and friends and sharing joy with others. Tying together incredible deals, gift ideas, an exciting sweepstakes, and musical revelry, the campaign invites everyone to celebrate Joy Comfort and Peace at JCPenney.

As the cornerstone of its holiday campaign, JCPenney created an original song in partnership with Breed. Bringing notes of positive energy and the feeling of togetherness, The Curtis Family C-notes recorded the full-length version of JCPenney’s original song. See the C-notes band together to perform the new holiday anthem in a brand spot later this season. (Photo: Business Wire)

“We know customers are looking to shop early and on their schedule this year and JCPenney’s holiday savings are designed to give them access to amazing value all season long,” said Bill Cunningham, vice president of marketing strategy. “JCPenney is the perfect place for families to enjoy shopping together because we have gifts for every generation. To add a little fun to the experience, JCPenney is giving back to gift givers themselves through the Share the Joy Sweepstakes.”

Closed Thanksgiving Day + Black Friday Hours

For the second consecutive year, JCPenney will close all stores on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 25, but customers can still enjoy stress-free shopping on jcp.com. Stores will reopen Black Friday, Nov. 26 at 5 a.m., ready to serve customers and provide an exceptional shopping experience. In addition, customers will have the opportunity to take advantage of extended hours on Fridays and Saturdays in select stores leading up to Christmas. Visit jcp.com/locations for local store hours.

Black Friday Deals All Month Long – Worth Checking Twice

JCPenney is giving customers more opportunities to save early and reasons to shop often with Black Friday prices all month-long starting Nov. 1. Discover weekly deals and doorbusters throughout the month in store and online at the Holiday Shop for gifting inspiration, and explore top toys at Penney’s Playland. Get a sneak preview of the exciting Black Friday offers. The annual JCPenney Cyber Days event picks up where Black Friday leaves off with thousands of deals available online only from Nov. 28 to Dec. 1.

Join the JCPenney Family of Associates

As JCPenney prepares to greet eager customers this season, the retailer is hiring 25,000 seasonal associates to support its more than 650 stores. With a variety of positions to fill, there’s something for everyone of all ages and experience levels.

To help sweeten the deal for candidates, JCPenney is offering an additional $2 per hour premium pay for hourly associates in all stores every Saturday and Sunday starting Nov. 14 through Dec. 25. The holiday premium pay will also be offered on Black Friday, Nov. 26, and Christmas Eve, Dec. 24. Seasonal associates can enjoy perks like an associate discount of up to 25% off, flexible scheduling, a fun and engaging atmosphere, and the potential to become a regular associate. Interested candidates can visit jobs.jcp.com to apply.

“With a dedicated team of more than 50,000 individuals around the world, JCPenney associates are the foundation of our success – their passion, energy, and talent fuel our Company’s growth,” said Jim DePaul, executive vice president, stores. “We are pleased to be able to offer this holiday premium pay in appreciation to our associates and to help ensure an exceptional shopping experience for our customers.”

Inviting All to Celebrate Joy Comfort and Peace at JCP

JCPenney is bringing Joy Comfort and Peace with a spirited holiday campaign influenced by its signature three-letter acronym. Providing inspiration to our customers, the campaign highlights the simple joys of creating special moments with family and friends, all while relying on JCPenney for everything needed to make the season bright.

A New Holiday Anthem

To help bring the campaign to life and rekindle the special feeling of Joy Comfort and Peace this holiday season, JCPenney teamed up with long-time music partner, Breed, to create an original holiday carol featured throughout the retailer’s seasonal marketing. Listen and watch a sneak preview of the spot featured at the beginning of this release.

“Music connects us, and we created these joyful spots as our holiday card for the incredible, hardworking, and diverse families in America, who truly are the heart of our brand,” said Carl Byrd, vice president of marketing creative. “From the JCPenney family to yours, ‘We wish you Joy Comfort and Peace.’”

Bringing notes of positive energy and the feeling of togetherness, The Curtis Family C-notes recorded the full-length version of JCPenney’s original song which will soon be available for download. The C-notes are a family musical band, made up of parents Maestro and Nola Curtis along with their five children known for their memorable performances in Season 16 of America’s Got Talent. Later in the season, see them band together and perform JCPenney’s new holiday anthem in a brand spot.

Share the Joy Sweepstakes

JCPenney is adding an extra layer of joy all season long through the Share the Joy Sweepstakes. Every time customers make a purchase* in store or online from Nov. 1 through Dec. 24, they will unwrap chances to win instant prizes along with an entry in the Grand Prize drawing. The sweepstakes will feature more than half a million dollars in prizes, from trending home gadgets and JCPenney gift cards to grand prizes like a trip to Los Angeles for a big game experience and Sports Illustrated The Party, Tempur-pedic® mattress set, Goldiam® 3 CT. T.W. lab-grown certified diamond ring, trip to New York City for a PUMA® shopping spree, $2,000 in Fanatics® merchandise to build the ultimate “fan cave,” and Collection by Michael Strahan® virtual styling session complete with $1,000 in merchandise.

Here’s how it works every time customers check out* beginning Nov. 1:

In-store: Receive a collectible gift tag at checkout and peel & reveal your code. Enter the code at JCPSharetheJoy.com.

Receive a collectible gift tag at checkout and peel & reveal your code. Enter the code at JCPSharetheJoy.com. Online: Receive a unique code at checkout to enter at JCPSharetheJoy.com.

If customers don’t win an instant prize, they’ll still receive a special coupon for even more savings as they shop for everyone on their list. Customers can keep shopping JCPenney all season long to collect a variety of gift tag designs and gain entries into the sweepstakes while supplies last.

*No purchase necessary. A purchase will not increase your chances of winning. Promo codes available while supplies last. Promotion begins at 12:00 p.m. EST on Nov. 1, 2021, and ends at 11:59:59 p.m. EST on Dec. 24, 2021. Open only to legal residents of 50 U.S./DC/PR, 18+ years of age. Exact prizes may vary. For Official Rules, visit JCPSharetheJoy.com.

About JCPenney

JCPenney proudly serves customers at more than 650 stores across the United States and Puerto Rico and at the Company’s flagship store, jcp.com. JCPenney is one of the nation’s largest retailers of apparel, home, jewelry, and beauty merchandise with a growing portfolio of private and national brands. Guided by the Golden Rule, JCPenney employs more than 50,000 associates worldwide and has served customers for over 119 years, playing a vital role in the communities it serves. For additional information, please visit jcp.com and follow JCPenney on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

