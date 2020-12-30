Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

JCPenney : Charts a Fresh Course and Initiates a Search for a New Chief Executive Officer

12/30/2020 | 01:37pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

JCPenney’s new ownership group, consisting of Simon Property Group and Brookfield Asset Management, along with strategic partner Authentic Brands Group, have launched a search for a Chief Executive Officer to replace Jill Soltau, who will be exiting the company effective December 31, 2020. The search will seek to identify a leader that is focused on modern retail, the consumer experience, and the goal of creating a sustainable and enduring JCPenney.

With a successful track record of turning around retailers and brands and restoring them to profitability, JCPenney’s new ownership group will establish a temporary office of the CEO to include key members of JCPenney’s current leadership team. Stanley Shashoua, Simon Property Group’s Chief Investment Officer, will be appointed interim CEO effective January 1, 2021.

About JCPenney

JCPenney, one of the nation’s largest apparel and home retailers, combines an expansive footprint of stores across the United States and Puerto Rico with a powerful eCommerce site, jcp.com, to deliver style and value for all hard-working American families. At every touchpoint, customers will discover stylish merchandise at incredible value from an extensive portfolio of private, exclusive and national brands. Reinforcing this shopping experience is the customer service and warrior spirit of JCPenney associates across the globe, all driving toward the Company's mission to help customers find what they love for less time, money, and effort. For additional information, please visit jcp.com.


© Business Wire 2020
Latest news "Companies"
02:12pInfoReach Integrates with DTCC CTM
GL
02:11pAmazon to acquire Wondery in podcast push
RE
02:11pItaly's Edison sells Norway upstream assets to focus on energy transition
RE
02:11pBIONEXUS GENE LAB CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:11pGlobal Functional Chewing Gum Market to Grow by $ 1.83 Billion During 2020-2024 | Featuring Beiersdorf AG, Coty Inc., and Johnson & Johnson Among Others | Technavio
BU
02:09pBuckeye Partners Announces Completion of Second Deepwater Dock at South Texas Gateway
GL
02:08pJCPenney Ownership Group Starts Search for New CEO
DJ
02:07pJOURNEY ENERGY INC : . Announces Revised Closing Date for Countess Asset Sale
AQ
02:05pEU agrees investment deal with China to rebalance ties
RE
02:05pMODERNA : First shipment of Moderna vaccine expected to arrive in New Brunswick Wednesday
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1INTEL CORPORATION : EXCLUSIVE: Hedge fund Third Point urges Intel to explore deal options
2Investment banking from home thrived under COVID-19, but some fear losing their touch
3Defying Trump, McConnell puts off vote on $2,000 checks, urges override of defense bill veto
4Oil prices rise as U.S. crude stock draw supports but demand hopes dim
5APPLE INC. : APPLE : loses copyright claims in lawsuit against U.S. security bug startup

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ