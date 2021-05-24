JCPenney : Introduces Affordable, Luxurious Style with Launch of Ryegrass™

Exclusively at JCPenney, the Ryegrass brand is the retailer’s newest, most elevated women’s collection yet

JCPenney continues to sharpen and expand its women’s private brand portfolio by launching the new Ryegrass™ collection designed to complement her natural beauty and femininity. Combining intentional design and luxe fabrics, the assortment of blouses, dresses, skirts, denim, shorts, vests, and jackets layer for an effortlessly sophisticated look. The Ryegrass line is available exclusively at JCPenney in 400 stores and on jcp.com, beginning May 24.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210524005531/en/

Inspired by the beauty of design and details that evoke dressmaker craftsmanship, customers will find high-quality fabric construction, draping, and romantic details throughout the Ryegrass collection. (Photo: Business Wire)

“The Ryegrass collection represents how we are raising the bar in our women’s private brand portfolio to offer our customers more elevated, on-trend styles,” said Michelle Wlazlo, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer. “It sets the tone for JCPenney’s view on approachable, luxurious apparel and commitment to high-quality style at a tremendous value.”

With beautiful silhouettes and thoughtfully crafted details, the collection features tie-neck halter dresses, tiered and asymmetrical skirts, high-waist denim, and faux-suede and leather jackets. From neckline to hemline, each Ryegrass piece is designed with feminine touches like delicate pleats, ruching, and self-covered buttons to create a vintage look and feel. The collection’s soft color palette allows for endless mix, match, and layering potential. With sizes ranging from XS-3X, 2-24W in stores, and 2-30W on jcp.com, the Ryegrass assortment offers polished looks for every woman.

The addition of the Ryegrass brand represents the fifth new private brand to join JCPenney’s women’s apparel portfolio in the past six months, following the successful introduction of Stylus™ styleisure™ apparel last fall and three new swim brands—Mynah™, Decree™, and Sonnet Shores™—earlier this spring. The women’s assortment has also recently seen successful refreshes to its a.n.a a new approach® casual denim brand, Xersion® activewear brand, and the Liz Claiborne® collection. Customers can expect more newness to the women’s private and national brand offerings throughout 2021.

