Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

JConnelly : Acquires AdvisorPR

01/28/2021 | 10:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JConnelly, a communications agency serving clients worldwide, has acquired AdvisorPR, a boutique public relations and marketing company that specializes in working with wealth management firms. 

"Now is the right time to augment our strong organic growth with an acquisition," said Ray Hennessey

Based in Las Vegas, AdvisorPR Founder Alana Kohl and her team will operate AdvisorPR as a division within JConnelly's financial practice group.

"Now is the right time to augment our strong organic growth with an acquisition," said Ray Hennessey, JConnelly President and CEO. "We are constantly looking for ways to add complementary services and offerings to the marketplace. AdvisorPR's passion for results and innovation fits in well with our overall mission and vision."

Founded in 2005, AdvisorPR has built a solid reputation in the financial advisory industry for its custom and turnkey marketing communications solutions. These offerings include a signature process to aid financial advisors in systematically establishing, communicating, marketing, and growing their businesses. 

"I look forward to working with the JConnelly team to exchange and integrate our collective knowledge, skills and capabilities to better service a growing market," Ms. Kohl said. "JConnelly has an outstanding reputation across multiple industries, and our team is thrilled to be a part of a larger organization with such a focus on providing the right solutions and the proper support to a range of clients."

Founded in 2003, JConnelly represents some of the best-known and most respected international brands in financial services, technology, entertainment, health and wellness, and food and beverage, in addition to serving and representing individuals, including celebrities, influencers, CEOs, and authors.

"We are excited to welcome the AdvisorPR team to JConnelly," said Jennifer Connelly, Executive Committee Chair and Artist-in-Chief. "We know that this addition will help us continue our commitment to finding the most innovative ways to serve our clients."

About JConnelly
JConnelly is a pioneer in the evolution of how companies and individuals communicate, connect and engage. We build, grow, and protect premier brands, mitigate and manage crisis, and influence change. Our clients value our expertise, access, and most importantly, our passion for service and results. www.jconnelly.com

About AdvisorPR®
AdvisorPR is a branding, marketing and public relations firm dedicated to providing turnkey marketing communications solutions exclusively to financial professionals. Through a diverse array of PR solutions, including packaged, turnkey PR programs, it helps clients grow their businesses. For more information, visit www.AdvisorPR.com.

Contact: 

Megan Snyder


JConnelly


973-850-7340


msnyder@jconnelly.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jconnelly-acquires-advisorpr-301217435.html

SOURCE JConnelly


© PRNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
10:40aDEERE MPANY : John Deere advocates for agriculture at CES 2021
PU
10:40aConsolidated In and Out List (As of January 15, 2020) | PDF
PU
10:40aAXXIS GEO : Update financial restructuring
PU
10:40aRed Light Holland Announces Closing of $9.77 Million Bought Deal Financing
NE
10:40aDATA443 EXTENDS COMPETITIVE ADVANTAGE WITH CONTINUED GROWTH OF ITS PUBLIC BRANDING SERVICES – DATA443 PRIVACY BADGE
GL
10:40aCross River Identifies High-Grade Gold Targets on Dent-Jackson Property, Uchi Belt, NW Ontario
NE
10:39aFOX NEWS MEDIA : Signs Leo Terrell to Contributor Role
BU
10:38aRTX A/S : CA No 06-2021 - 280121 - Summary of AGM
PU
10:38aBEST BUY : Named a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality for 16th Year
PU
10:38aI2 DEVELOPMENT S A : 4/2021 - Early redemption of series J bonds
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ