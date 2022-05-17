JD.com beats quarterly revenue estimates on increased e-commerce demand

U.S.-listed shares of the Beijing-based company rose nearly 8% in premarket trading.

The resurgence of COVID-19 in the world's second-largest economy and its strict lockdown regulations have revived online sales demand, helping e-commerce companies return to growth seen during the early stages of the pandemic.

The company reported revenue of 239.66 billion yuan ($35.57 billion) for the quarter ended March 31, compared to analysts' estimates of 236.66 billion yuan, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders stood at 2.99 billion yuan, compared with a profit of 3.62 billion yuan a year earlier.

($1 = 6.7386 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)