JD.com beats quarterly revenue estimates on increased e-commerce demand

May 17 (Reuters) - JD.com Inc, beat Wall
Street estimates for quarterly revenue on Tuesday, as more
people shopped on its e-commerce platform following lockdowns in
Mainland China to fight a fresh COVID-19 outbreak.
U.S.-listed shares of the Beijing-based company rose nearly
8% in premarket trading.
The resurgence of COVID-19 in the world's second-largest
economy and its strict lockdown regulations have revived online
sales demand, helping e-commerce companies return to growth seen
during the early stages of the pandemic.
The company reported revenue of 239.66 billion yuan ($35.57
billion) for the quarter ended March 31, compared to analysts'
estimates of 236.66 billion yuan, according to IBES data from
Refinitiv.
Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders stood at 2.99
billion yuan, compared with a profit of 3.62 billion yuan a year
earlier.
($1 = 6.7386 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna
