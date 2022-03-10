Log in
JD.com posts quarterly loss as costs rise, revenue growth slows

03/10/2022 | 05:28am EST
FILE PHOTO: A man stands outside JD.coms headquarters, amid the Singles' Day shopping festival, during an organised tour in Beijing

(Reuters) -JD.com posted a quarterly loss on Thursday as its operational costs surged, and reported its weakest revenue growth in six quarters amid slowing consumer spending, sending shares in the Chinese e-commerce firm down 6% in premarket trade.

The slowdown in the world's second-largest economy has taken a toll on its e-commerce sector, as consumers cut back on discretionary spending.

Last month, rival Alibaba posted its slowest revenue growth for the same period since going public in 2014.

JD.com, which sells everything from home appliances to luxury goods, said general expenses rose 89%, primarily due to the increase in share-based compensation expenses.

The online retailer, which enjoys a competitive edge over its rivals due to its investments in supply chain and logistics, said fulfillment costs were also up 10.7%.

Net loss attributable to shareholders for the fourth quarter of 5.2 billion yuan, compared to a profit of 24.3 billion yuan last year.

Net revenue rose about 23% to 275.9 billion yuan ($43.64 billion) in the fourth quarter, while analysts had expected revenue of 274.45 billion yuan, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Revenue from JD Retail, the unit that accounts for a majority of the company's revenue from its website, retail partnerships and retail stores, rose nearly 21%. The logistics business saw revenue jump about 28%.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned 2.21 yuan per share, compared with analysts' average estimate of 1.54 yuan.

($1 = 6.3218 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Vinay Dwivedi)


© Reuters 2022
