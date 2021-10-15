JDE Study Finds Positive Impact From Climate Studies at U.S. and Canadian Dental Schools

Climate studies in U.S. and Canadian dental schools have had a positive impact on efforts to increase diversity, equity and inclusion at the academic institutions that have used them, according to a new report in the Journal of Dental Education (JDE), which marks its 85th year of publication this month.

“Overall, the majority of dental schools reported that the results of their dental school climate studies had positively affected the humanistic environment, curriculum and recruitment efforts of students and faculty members in their school,” wrote the authors of the article titled “The status of climate studies in the United States and Canadian dental schools: Deans’ perspectives.”

According to the article, a web-based survey in January 2020 found that 46 parent institutions (85% of the total number) and 27 dental schools (50% of the total number) had conducted climate studies in the past decade. Most parent institutions and dental schools used surveys to collect data from faculty, staff, administrators and students.

“Climate studies are a widely accepted practice at dental schools and their parent institutions,” wrote the authors. “Their results can play a vital role in shaping the climate of these academic units by fostering efforts to increase diversity, equity and inclusion.”

The authors of the journal article are Todd V. Ester, D.D.S., M.A., with the University of Michigan School of Dentistry; Felicia L Tucker-Lively Ph.D., M.P.H., with the Academy for Advancing Leadership (AAL); Carlos Smith, D.D.S., M.Div., with Virginia Commonwealth University School of Dentistry; George W. Taylor, D.M.D., M.P.H., Dr.P.H., with the University of California, San Francisco, School of Dentistry; Tawana K. Ware, D.D.S., M.S..D, with the Indiana University School of Dentistry; and Marita R. Inglehart, Dipl. Psych., Dr. phil., Dr. phil. habil., with the University of Michigan School of Dentistry.

JDE is a peer-reviewed publication of the American Dental Education Association (ADEA). The journal article comes as ADEA prepares to kick off the first dental education-wide climate assessment survey, which will collect baseline data on diversity, equity and inclusion at U.S. and Canadian dental schools and allied dental education programs. The climate studies cited in the journal article were conducted by individual schools. ADEA’s study will break new ground because it will encompass all academic dental institutions, including allied dental programs.

ADEA is urging each U.S. and Canadian dental school dean and allied dental program director to register to participate in the upcoming ADEA Climate Study. Details on how to participate can be found on the ADEA website.

