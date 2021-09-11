Log in
JDM Outdoors Opens 3rd Location in Pittsburgh Market

09/11/2021 | 07:01am EDT
PLEASANT HILLS, Pa., Sept. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JDM Outdoors, the direct-to-consumer retail store network of JDM Structures, has opened its 15th location with the announcement of its Pleasant Hills center. Less than 10 miles south of Pittsburgh, JDM Outdoors of Pleasant Hills will feature a variety of backyard living products, including sheds, outdoor furniture, garages, pavilions, pergolas and gazebos.

On September 9-11, JDM Outdoors of Pleasant Hills will host a Grand Opening for many new items at the location, as well as end-of-the-season sales on both in-stock and new orders. The lot will be open Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

JDM Outdoors of Pleasant Hills is located at 310 Clairton Blvd., and information about products and availability can be accessed by calling 412-738-0113.

JDM Structures is based in Millersburg, Ohio, in the heart of Amish Country. The company has a long history of building durable and functional sheds and homes through innovative construction techniques with a smart sense of design. With more than 25 styles of sheds and barns available in sizes that range from urban backyard 8' by 8' gardener shed to 40-foot-long garage, JDM Structures offers a variety for all backyards and functions. A full list of styles, colors, sizes, options, warranties, and financing is available at JDMStructures.com. Information about furniture products can be found at JDMOutdoors.com.

In 2019, JDM Structures launched the first fully functioning and customizable virtual shed builder. At JDMShedBuilder.com, homeowners can customize and order the perfect shed within minutes.

###

Media Contact

Kurt Kleidon

Kleidon & Associates

330-666-5984

kurt@kleidon.com

Image 1: JDM Outdoors offers furniture, sheds and outdoor living products.


JDM Outdoors of Pleasant Hills just south of Pittsburgh celebrates with a grand opening on Sept. 9-11, 2021.



