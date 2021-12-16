JEDEC Recognizes Nantero's Bill Gervasi with Award of Excellence

JEDEC Solid State Technology Association announced today that Bill Gervasi, Principal Systems Architect, Nantero, has been presented with the JEDEC Award of Excellence. Given by the JEDEC Board of Directors, the Award of Excellence is the most prestigious technical award bestowed by the Association and recognizes an individual’s sustained service to JEDEC and the standards community.

Mr. Gervasi is honored for more than two decades of dedication to JEDEC standards development work and coordination of cross-functional processes within JEDEC, including the development of the entire Serial Presence Detect (SPD) infrastructure; establishing the DDR RDIMM architecture initially used in DDR3 generation, which has now been carried on into DDR4 and DDR5; and various liaisons with external organizations.

John Kelly, JEDEC President, said, “JEDEC is grateful to Bill for his ongoing devotion to the development of open industry standards, his extraordinary technical expertise, and his commitment to fostering a collaborative environment among his colleagues on JEDEC committees and task groups. JEDEC relies on Bill’s efforts to coordinate solutions-oriented standards, such as system management bus definitions and configuration parameters, to ensure that users of JEDEC reference designs can efficiently deploy products based on these designs.”

“Bill is always willing to support new initiatives and take on leadership roles, all while keeping the standards development process moving forward,” added Mian Quddus, JEDEC Chairman. “I am delighted to have the opportunity to congratulate him during the virtual committee meetings being held online this month, as are his fellow members.”

