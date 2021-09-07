Log in
JETRO to Launch New U.S.-Japan Business Platform and Host Carbon Neutrality and Hydrogen Technology Webinar

09/07/2021 | 05:30pm EDT
The Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) and Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) will host a webinar on the topic of Carbon Neutrality and Hydrogen Technology to celebrate the launch of JETRO’s new “J-Bridge” business platform on September 9, 2021.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210907005909/en/

METI and JETRO to host "J-Bridge US Launch Event - Carbon Neutrality & Hydrogen Webinar" on Sept. 9, 2021 (Graphic: Business Wire)

In October 2020, Prime Minister of Japan SUGA Yoshihide announced the Japanese government’s goal of achieving Carbon Neutrality in 2050. In order to reach this goal, METI devised a “Green Growth Strategy,” that involves increased collaboration with international businesses and organizations in the carbon neutral field. In addition, this past April, President Biden and Prime Minister Suga signed the “U.S.-Japan Climate Partnership on Ambition, Decarbonization, and Clean Energy” to strengthen bilateral cooperation in order to help each country achieve their individual climate goals.

To support these efforts, METI and JETRO have established the “J-Bridge” business platform to promote collaboration between Japanese and overseas companies. This seminar will focus on hydrogen, which is a key carbon-neutral technology that is expected to be used in a wide range of fields such as power generation, industrial production, and transportation. It will feature U.S. and Japanese government perspectives on hydrogen policy, presentations by leading corporations from both countries, pitches from U.S. companies developing innovative hydrogen technologies, and an introduction to the “J-Bridge” platform. It will be attended by U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo and Japanese Cabinet Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry KAJIYAMA Hiroshi.

The webinar will be conducted in both English and Japanese. It is free to attend, but prior registration is required.

For more information and to register, please visit: http://www.jetro.go.jp/usa/topics/j-bridge-us-launch-event-hydrogen.html

About JETRO: JETRO is a Japanese government-related organization that helps to promote trade and investment between Japan and the rest of the world. JETRO provides support and assistance to American companies entering the Japanese market and to Japanese companies expanding overseas. JETRO was established in 1958 and has more than 70 offices around the world, including six offices in the USA. JETRO provides a wide range of business development services, including go-to-market consultation, business-matching support, industry-specific seminars and webinars, and more.


© Business Wire 2021
