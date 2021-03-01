Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

JFU DEADLINE: Pawar Law Group Reminds Investors of Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against 9F Inc.– JFU

03/01/2021 | 11:43am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pawar Law Group announces a class action lawsuit on behalf of shareholders who purchased shares of 9F Inc. (NASDAQ: JFU) from August 14, 2019 through September 29, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for 9F investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the class action, go here or call Vik Pawar, Esq. toll-free at 888-589-9804 or email info@pawarlawgroup.com for information on the class action.

According to the lawsuit,  defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: the purported value and benefits of the Company’s financial institution partners and its tri-party cooperation business model did not in fact exist and/or were materially overstated, given that 9F and Property and Casualty Company Limited (“PICC”) had been engaged in an ongoing contractual dispute regarding payment of service fees under the Cooperation Agreement; the collectability of service fees owed to 9F by PICC under the Cooperation Agreement was in doubt and at serious risk of non-payment; there was a significant risk that PICC would no longer provide credit insurance and guarantee protection to investors and institutional funding partners; as a result of the foregoing, the Company’s platform, business model, reputation and financial results had been materially impaired; and as a result, defendants’ statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than March 22, 2021. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

No class has been certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you hire one. You may hire counsel of your choice. You may also do nothing at this time and be an absent member of the class. Your ability to share in any future recovery is not dependent upon being a lead plaintiff.

Pawar Law Group represents investors from around the world. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.
-------------------------------

Contact:  
Vik Pawar, Esq.  
Pawar Law Group  
20 Vesey Street, Suite 1410  
New York, NY 10007  
Tel: (917) 261-2277  
Fax: (212) 571-0938  
info@pawarlawgroup.com 


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
11:50aRegional Briefing - Americas - February 2021
PU
11:50aGAMMA COMMUNICATIONS  : 4 reasons why your business needs an omnichannel solution
PU
11:50aGECINA  : achieves a 2-point increase with a score of 94/100 on the gender pay equality index
PU
11:50aHIVE SOCIAL : The Latest Social Media App to Keep on Your Radar
PU
11:50aAS TALLINK GRUPP  : has filed an action against AS Tallinna Sadam
AQ
11:50aSHL Special General Meeting approves the items on the agenda
TE
11:50aSHOPOFF REALTY INVESTMENTS  : Promotes James O'Malley to Senior Vice President - Forward Planning
PR
11:49aCERAWEEK-Oil executives say demand will rise, despite emphasis on renewables
RE
11:49aUNITED CONTINENTAL  : Correction to United Airlines Article
DJ
11:48aSJW  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ANALYSIS: Central banks will happily ignore inflation-mongers
2ASTRAZENECA PLC : ASTRAZENECA : What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
3FORMULA ONE GROUP : ANALYSIS: SPACs turn to 'stonks' as amateur traders take on more risk
4DEUTSCHE BANK AG : DEUTSCHE BANK : Banks in Germany Tell Customers to Take Deposits Elsewhere
5BW LPG LIMITED : BW LPG : Financial Results for Q4 and FY 2020, 2020 Annual Report and 2020 Sustainability Rep..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ