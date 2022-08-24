Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

JGB 10-year yields edge higher as investors brace for Jackson Hole

08/24/2022 | 02:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TOKYO, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond benchmark 10-year yields edged higher on Wednesday amid caution that U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell would strike a hawkish tone at the central bank's Jackson Hole symposium, beginning Thursday.

A rise in U.S. Treasury yields overnight to multi-week highs added some selling pressure.

Meanwhile, Bank of Japan purchase operations for medium- to long-term JGBs saw limited demand.

"The result was on the weak side, though not to the extent that it impacted the broader market," said a market participant at a domestic securities firm.

"With rising overseas yields as the backdrop, the impulse is to sell."

The 10-year JGB yield rose 0.5 basis point to 0.220%, and the five-year yield added 1 basis point to 0.015%.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures fell 0.08 point to 149.7.

However, the two-year JGB yield eased 0.5 basis point to -0.095%.

In the super-long zone, 20-year yields were flat at 0.830%, and 30-year yields were unchanged at 1.150%. (Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:56aSouth African rand slips ahead of local inflation data
RE
02:53aMalaysia ex-PM Najib moves from luxurious lifestyle to lockup
RE
02:43aBAVARIAN NORDIC CEO : I think it's clear that the current demand…
RE
02:42aJGB 10-year yields edge higher as investors brace for Jackson Hole
RE
02:41aBAVARIAN NORDIC CEO : The vast majority of the demand right now i…
RE
02:39aTropical Storm Ma-on barrels towards Hong Kong, Guangdong province
RE
02:39aBAVARIAN NORDIC CEO : We are supplying the demand for the monkeyp…
RE
02:38aThai court suspends PM Prayuth Chan-ocha from official duty pending result of term limit review -media
RE
02:37aBAVARIAN NORDIC CEO : Our goal is to really bring on additional p…
RE
02:36aBAVARIAN NORDIC CEO : Co is testing the viability of monkeypox do…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analysis-'New shock' for European markets as gas price spike fuels infl..
2Bavarian Nordic Announces First Half 2022 Results
3Transcript : Reece Limited, 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 24, 2022
4Central bankers head to U.S. mountains with a bad case of inflation ref..
5Swedbank Economic Outlook: Swedish economy stagnate

HOT NEWS