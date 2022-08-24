JGB 10-year yields edge higher as investors brace for Jackson Hole

TOKYO, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond benchmark
10-year yields edged higher on Wednesday amid caution that U.S.
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell would strike a hawkish tone
at the central bank's Jackson Hole symposium, beginning
Thursday.
A rise in U.S. Treasury yields overnight to multi-week highs
added some selling pressure.
Meanwhile, Bank of Japan purchase operations for medium- to
long-term JGBs saw limited demand.
"The result was on the weak side, though not to the extent
that it impacted the broader market," said a market participant
at a domestic securities firm.
"With rising overseas yields as the backdrop, the impulse is
to sell."
The 10-year JGB yield rose 0.5 basis point to
0.220%, and the five-year yield added 1 basis
point to 0.015%.
Benchmark 10-year JGB futures fell 0.08 point to
149.7.
However, the two-year JGB yield eased 0.5
basis point to -0.095%.
In the super-long zone, 20-year yields were
flat at 0.830%, and 30-year yields were unchanged
at 1.150%.
