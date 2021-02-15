Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

JGB futures fall as recovery hopes push money into stocks

02/15/2021 | 12:08am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TOKYO, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond futures fell on Monday as growing optimism about a swift economic recovery from the coronavirus fallout drew money into equities and other risky assets.

Futures prices remained lower after data showed Japan's economy grew more than expected in the fourth quarter, easing concerns about the economic outlook.

Some traders, however, remained on the sidelines before an auction on Tuesday of five-year bonds, which will be an important test of investor demand for fixed income.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures fell 0.15 point to 151.51, with a trading volume of 16,792 lots.

The 10-year JGB yield rose 1.5 basis points to 0.075%. The 20-year JGB yield rose 1 basis point to 0.470%.

At the long-end of the yield curve, the 30-year JGB yield held steady at 0.665% and the 40-year JGB yield was unchanged at 0.710%.

The five-year yield rose 1 basis point to minus 0.105%, while the two-year JGB yield rose 0.5 basis point to minus 0.130%. (Reporting by the Tokyo markets team, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02/14NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
02/14Indian shares scale record high; financials lead gains
RE
02/14Uber defends contractors ahead of EU law on gig workers' rights
RE
02/14JGB futures fall as recovery hopes push money into stocks
RE
02/14Indonesia Trade Surplus Narrowed in January
DJ
02/14Oil hits 13-months highs on fears of Middle East tensions
RE
02/14Israeli air force holds "surprise" combat drill along northern border
RE
02/14Indonesia says number of poor rises by 2.76 million due to pandemic
RE
02/14MONGOLIA-WORLD BANK GROUP PARTNERSHIP : Three Decades of Partnering for Prosperity
PU
02/14Oil hits 13-months highs on fears of Middle East tensions
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
2TOHOKU ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY, INCOR : TOHOKU ELECTRIC POWER INCORPORATED : Japan's quake-rattled utility has ..
3Oil hits 13-months highs on fears of Middle East tensions
4Uber defends contractors ahead of EU law on gig workers' rights
5Asian shares hit all-time highs, oil rises on Middle East tensions
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ