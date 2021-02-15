JGB futures fall as recovery hopes push money into stocks

TOKYO, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond futures
fell on Monday as growing optimism about a swift economic
recovery from the coronavirus fallout drew money into equities
and other risky assets.
Futures prices remained lower after data showed Japan's
economy grew more than expected in the fourth quarter, easing
concerns about the economic outlook.
Some traders, however, remained on the sidelines before an
auction on Tuesday of five-year bonds, which will be an
important test of investor demand for fixed income.
Benchmark 10-year JGB futures fell 0.15 point to
151.51, with a trading volume of 16,792 lots.
The 10-year JGB yield rose 1.5 basis points
to 0.075%. The 20-year JGB yield rose 1 basis
point to 0.470%.
At the long-end of the yield curve, the 30-year JGB yield
held steady at 0.665% and the 40-year JGB yield
was unchanged at 0.710%.
The five-year yield rose 1 basis point to
minus 0.105%, while the two-year JGB yield rose
0.5 basis point to minus 0.130%.
(Reporting by the Tokyo markets team, Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)