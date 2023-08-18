TOKYO, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Yields on Japanese super-long government bonds hit multi-month highs on Friday, tracking U.S. yields, but later dipped as safe-haven demand and bargain-hunting by local investors emerged.

Overnight, a similar pattern was seen in U.S. Treasuries as long-end yields rose to near decade-highs, drawing demand despite fears of higher-for-longer rates in the world's largest economy.

JGB yields had risen following a lacklustre 20-year bond auction on Thursday. However, investors bought up the bonds as yields rose on Friday, with concerns growing over global economic risks after poor data from China.

The 30-year yield was at 1.640% after hitting 1.675% earlier in the day, a level not seen since October 2022.

Concerns about the global economy and a sell-off in Japanese equities are leading to the buying of bonds as a safe haven, said Naomi Muguruma, senior market economist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.

"We all know the U.S. economy looks very resilient, but it's only the U.S. The rest of the world looks shaky."

The 10-year JGB yield fell 1.5 basis points (bps) to 0.635%, down from the previous day's two-week high.

The 20-year yield ticked higher to 1.38%, the highest since January 18, before falling to 1.355%.

An auction of the tenor on Thursday caused a stir after extremely weak demand surprised investors and pushed the yield to a six-month high.

"Domestic investors are waiting for a chance to buy on dips, and this has provided them with that opportunity," said Muguruma.

Domestic CPI data revealed that Japanese inflation slowed to 3.1%, matching market expectations.

The short end also saw some action, with the five-year JGB yield falling 0.5 bps to 0.215% from a five-month high of 0.225%.

The two-year JGB yield rose to 0.025%, the highest since January 18, before inching down to 0.02%. (Reporting by Brigid Riley and Kevin Buckland; Editing by Vidya Ranganathan and Sohini Goswami)