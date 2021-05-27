Log in
JGB prices hold steady after 40-year bond auction garners demand

05/27/2021 | 01:28am EDT
TOKYO, May 27 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond held steady on Thursday, after an auction of 600 billion yen ($5.5 billion) of 40-year paper was met with ample demand.

"It was a good result," said a market participant at a domestic securities house.

"Even though there was 100 billion yen more bonds on offer this time, the bid-to-cover ratio was the same as the previous auction, confirming solid demand."

The bid-to-cover ratio, a measure of demand that gauges the size of bids at an auction against the amount of securities sold, was 2.80.

The 40-year JGB yield was flat at 0.725%, while the 30-year yield fell half a basis point to 0.665%.

The 10-year and 20-year yields were unchanged at 0.070% and 0.440% respectively.

Yields on five-year and two-year paper each retreated half a basis point, to -0.105% and -0.135% respectively.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures rose 0.06 point to 151.58. (Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; Editing by Rashmi Aich)


© Reuters 2021
