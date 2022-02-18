Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

JGB super-long yields retreat from 6-yr peaks on Ukraine crisis

02/18/2022 | 12:08am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TOKYO, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Super-long Japanese government bond yields retreated on Friday, flattening the yield curve from its steepest level in more than three years, amid strengthened demand for safe-haven assets as tensions surrounding Ukraine simmered.

The 30-year JGB yield was down 3 basis points at 0.960%, as of 0425 GMT, retreating from a six-year high of 0.995% scaled in the previous session.

The two-year yield was flat at minus 0.015%, narrowing the spread with 30-year yields to 97.5 basis points.

Superlong yields were down even after news that U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken would meet Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov next week provided some hope that the standoff could be defused.

The 20-year JGB yield fell 1.5 basis points to 0.720%, from the previous session's six-year high of 0.745%.

"Coming into this week, the speed of the rise in yields has accelerated, which also means there's plenty of room for them to fall back," said Ryosuke Matsuzaki, market analyst at Mizuho Securities.

Simmering worries about a Russian invasion of Ukraine have led to a rally in global bonds this week, pulling yields lower.

Japan has lagged somewhat, as yields remained elevated until Thursday, partly driven by bets that the Bank of Japan may have to scale back monetary stimulus in response to the tightening campaigns of global central banks.

The BOJ stepped into the market a week ago to stem a rise in the key 10-year JGB yield toward its implicit 0.25% tolerance ceiling under its yield curve control policy.

The 10-year yield rose as high as 0.23% last week, before pulling back as far as 0.200% following the BOJ's announcement. But it crept back to 0.225% on Thursday and was last at 0.220%.

The five-year yield added 0.5 basis point to 0.060%, matching the previous session's more-than six-year peak.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures rose 0.02 point to 149.95, with a trading volume of 16,208 lots.

(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) 0.47% 82.936 Delayed Quote.-0.69%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) 0.24% 156.736 Delayed Quote.0.63%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) 0.37% 90.703 Delayed Quote.-0.21%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) 0.28% 130.85 Delayed Quote.0.29%
INDIAN RUPEE / JAPANESE YEN (INR/JPY) 0.32% 1.53624 Delayed Quote.-0.35%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) 0.55% 77.256 Delayed Quote.-2.10%
STEM, INC. -4.65% 10.87 Delayed Quote.-42.70%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) 0.27% 115.17 Delayed Quote.0.28%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:22aIndian shares tepid as IT, pharma stocks drag; Ukraine in focus
RE
12:22aFire breaks out on ferry in Greece with 288 people on board
RE
12:17aConstruction chemicals maker Sika posts highest-ever annual profit
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:08aJGB super-long yields retreat from 6-yr peaks on Ukraine crisis
RE
12:04aYen, franc on the back foot on hopes of easing in Ukraine tensions
RE
12:04aRussia says convoy of 30 trucks with troops, equipment of wester…
RE
12:03aYen, franc on the back foot on hopes of easing in Ukraine tensions
RE
02/17GSK : Hsbc raises target price to 2170p from 2000p…
RE
02/17Myanmar junta, ousted government fight for recognition at top U.N. court
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Ukraine shelling renews invasion fears as Russia expels U.S. diplomat
2Ukraine shelling renews invasion fears as Russia expels U.S. diplomat
3Elon Musk, Tesla attack SEC for 'unrelenting' harassment
4Police warn Canada protesters of 'imminent' action to clear them
5Outline (note)[PDF:295.6 KB]

HOT NEWS