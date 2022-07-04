JGB yields dip ahead of 10-year auction

July 4 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond yields eased on
Monday, after U.S. Treasury yields dropped their most since
March 2020 at the end of last week on expectations that the
Federal Reserve will further hike interest rates to tackle
soaring inflation.
The Japanese government is expected to auction about 2.7
trillion yen (about $20 billion) worth of 10-year JGBs on
Tuesday.
The five-year yield fell 1 basis point to move
into negative territory at -0.005%, while the 20-year JGB yield
fell 0.5 basis point to 0.865%.
Other notes saw less movement. The two-year JGB yield
was flat at -0.070% and the 10-year JGB yield
remained at 0.215%, below the Japanese
government's implied policy limit of 0.25%.
"The 10-year rate is gradually starting to move away from
the yield curve control limit of 0.25%, but it's unlikely to
fall much below 0.2% ahead of tomorrow's auction," said Gen
Taniguchi, a market analyst at Mizuho Securities.
U.S. Federal government offices, stock and bond markets will
be closed on Monday for the Independence Day holiday, which is
likely to have slowed down the volume of trading in Asia.
Benchmark 10-year JGB futures rose 0.06 point to
148.96.
($1 = 135.1100 yen)
(Reporting by Sam Byford and Tokyo markets team; Editing by
Sherry Jacob-Phillips)