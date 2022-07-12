JGB yields fall after strong bond auction results

TOKYO, July 12 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond yields
fell on Tuesday after a strong auction, as concerns over an
economic slowdown due to the spread of COVID-19 in China boosted
debt demand.
The 10-year JGB yield fell 0.5 basis point to
0.235% and the 20-year JGB yield fell 1 basis
point to 0.935%.
The auction for five-year bonds received bids worth 3.92
times the amount available, higher than a bid-cover ratio of
3.17 at the previous auction.
Multiple Chinese cities, including the commercial hub
Shanghai are adopting fresh COVID-19 curbs starting from this
week to rein in new infections after finding a
highly-transmissible Omicron subvariant.
The cases are on the rise in Tokyo, with the number of daily
infections exceeding 10,000 for first time since March.
The two-year JGB yield was flat at -0.075%.
The five-year yield fell 0.5 basis point to
0.020%.
Demand for super-long ends was weak on caution ahead of the
release of crucial U.S. inflation data, with the 30-year JGB
yield rising 1.5 basis points to 1.295%.
The 40-year JGB yield rose 3 basis points to
1.475%.
Benchmark 10-year JGB futures rose 0.19 point to
149.2, with a trading volume of 10,442 lots.
(Reporting by Tokyo markets team;
Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)