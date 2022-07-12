Log in
JGB yields fall after strong bond auction results

07/12/2022 | 06:35am EDT
TOKYO, July 12 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond yields fell on Tuesday after a strong auction, as concerns over an economic slowdown due to the spread of COVID-19 in China boosted debt demand.

The 10-year JGB yield fell 0.5 basis point to 0.235% and the 20-year JGB yield fell 1 basis point to 0.935%.

The auction for five-year bonds received bids worth 3.92 times the amount available, higher than a bid-cover ratio of 3.17 at the previous auction.

Multiple Chinese cities, including the commercial hub Shanghai are adopting fresh COVID-19 curbs starting from this week to rein in new infections after finding a highly-transmissible Omicron subvariant.

The cases are on the rise in Tokyo, with the number of daily infections exceeding 10,000 for first time since March.

The two-year JGB yield was flat at -0.075%.

The five-year yield fell 0.5 basis point to 0.020%.

Demand for super-long ends was weak on caution ahead of the release of crucial U.S. inflation data, with the 30-year JGB yield rising 1.5 basis points to 1.295%.

The 40-year JGB yield rose 3 basis points to 1.475%.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures rose 0.19 point to 149.2, with a trading volume of 10,442 lots. (Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)


© Reuters 2022
