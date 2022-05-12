JGB yields fall amid weak demand in domestic auction

TOKYO, May 12 (Reuters) - Japan's government bond yields on
Thursday tracked overnight fall in U.S. Treasury yields amid
weak demand for a domestic 30-year bond auction.
The 20-year JGB yield fell 0.5 basis point to
0.765%. The 30-year JGB yield fell 0.5 basis
point to 1.015%.
The 10-year JGB yield was flat at 0.245%.
Investors found the Ministry of Finance's auction for
30-year bonds weak, even as its bid-to-cover ratio of 3.08 was
almost unchanged from 3.05 at the previous auction.
"The results were weak, as there was a clear gap between
investors who made active and cautions bids," said a market
participant at a domestic brokerage.
U.S. Treasury yields fell overnight, after U.S. consumer
price data showed the pace of inflation slowed in April, though
not enough to ease concerns that the Federal Reserve's agenda to
cool rising prices may induce a recession.
The two-year JGBs were not traded and the yield
remained at -0.050%.
The five-year yield fell 0.5 basis point to
0.010%.
The 40-year JGB yield rose 0.5 basis point to
1.135%.
Benchmark 10-year JGB futures rose 0.12 point to
149.44, with a trading volume of 13,832 lots.
(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; editing by Uttaresh.V)