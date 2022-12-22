Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

JGB yields fall as BOJ policy shock fades

12/22/2022 | 01:26am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TOKYO, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Japanese 10-year government bond yields fell from a 7-1/2-year peak on Thursday and super-long yields also slipped from multi-week highs, as investors bought back bonds as the dust settled following the Bank of Japan's shock policy tweak.

The 10-year JGB yield fell 8 basis points to 0.4%, pulling away from the 0.5% policy ceiling the BOJ unexpectedly set on Tuesday, doubling the previous limit.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures rose 0.6 yen to 146.36.

"After the 10-year yield hit 0.48% yesterday and the implied yield in intraday day futures trading also reached 0.496%, very close to the BOJ's new policy ceiling, the strong selling following the BOJ policy meeting seems to be taking a breather and there is some buying back of bonds," said Keisuke Tsuruta, a fixed income strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.

"After this though, we'll probably see another test of 0.5%."

The 20-year JGB yield fell 1.5 basis points to 1.2%, after reaching 1.255% on Tuesday for the first time since Oct. 25.

The 30-year yield fell 1 basis point to 1.535%, after touching 1.6% on Wednesday for the first time since Nov. 4.

The five-year yield fell 2 basis points to 0.215%. It surged to a more than nine-year peak of 0.26% on Tuesday.

However, the two-year yield rose 0.5 basis point to -0.01%, after reaching and then dropping back from a more than seven-year high of 0.01% in the previous session. (Reporting by Kevin Buckland; Additional reporting by Tomo Uetake; Editing by Rashmi Aich)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) 0.25% 89.099 Delayed Quote.5.55%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) -0.04% 159.789 Delayed Quote.3.21%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) -0.20% 97.044 Delayed Quote.6.48%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) -0.05% 140.358 Delayed Quote.7.09%
INDIAN RUPEE / JAPANESE YEN (INR/JPY) 0.01% 1.595736 Delayed Quote.3.31%
MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP, INC 2.23% 869.5 Delayed Quote.36.10%
MORGAN STANLEY 2.01% 86.87 Delayed Quote.-13.24%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) 0.14% 83.34 Delayed Quote.6.27%
THE DUST S.A. -3.33% 11.6 End-of-day quote.-32.75%
TOMO HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.35% 4.52 Delayed Quote.17.37%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) -0.42% 131.849 Delayed Quote.14.62%
Latest news "Economy"
02:03aBuyout funds rethink deal financing amid shortage of debt
RE
01:56aLONDON MARKET EARLY CALL: Stocks called up after New York rally
AN
01:52aJapan's Nikkei gains first time in a week as BOJ shock eases; Toshiba soars
RE
01:48aFrance's privacy watchdog fines Microsoft over cookies
RE
01:47aEutelsat: suspending programmes in Russia, Iran will slightly hit financial results
RE
01:46aSK E&S issues convertible preferred shares worth $576 mln through KKR
RE
01:44aRouble tumbles to near eight-month low vs dollar
RE
01:26aJGB yields fall as BOJ policy shock fades
RE
01:25aECB's might raise interest rates at current pace for a while - ECB's de Guindos
RE
01:22aThai New Year spending seen at 3-year high as economy rebounds -survey
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analysis-Short sellers gain nearly $304 billion after tumble in U.S. st..
2How 2022 shocked, rocked and rolled global markets
3BHP Signs Agreement for $6.4 Billion OZ Minerals Takeover -- Update
4Uniper to be Removed From SDAX Index Due to German Goverment Takeover
5Tesla offers discount on some car models in U.S., Canada

HOT NEWS