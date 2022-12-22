JGB yields fall as BOJ policy shock fades

TOKYO, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Japanese 10-year government
bond yields fell from a 7-1/2-year peak on Thursday and
super-long yields also slipped from multi-week highs, as
investors bought back bonds as the dust settled following the
Bank of Japan's shock policy tweak.
The 10-year JGB yield fell 8 basis points to
0.4%, pulling away from the 0.5% policy ceiling the BOJ
unexpectedly set on Tuesday, doubling the previous limit.
Benchmark 10-year JGB futures rose 0.6 yen to
146.36.
"After the 10-year yield hit 0.48% yesterday and the implied
yield in intraday day futures trading also reached 0.496%, very
close to the BOJ's new policy ceiling, the strong selling
following the BOJ policy meeting seems to be taking a breather
and there is some buying back of bonds," said Keisuke Tsuruta, a
fixed income strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley
Securities.
"After this though, we'll probably see another test of
0.5%."
The 20-year JGB yield fell 1.5 basis points
to 1.2%, after reaching 1.255% on Tuesday for the first time
since Oct. 25.
The 30-year yield fell 1 basis point to
1.535%, after touching 1.6% on Wednesday for the first time
since Nov. 4.
The five-year yield fell 2 basis points to
0.215%. It surged to a more than nine-year peak of 0.26% on
Tuesday.
However, the two-year yield rose 0.5 basis
point to -0.01%, after reaching and then dropping back from a
more than seven-year high of 0.01% in the previous session.
(Reporting by Kevin Buckland; Additional reporting by Tomo
Uetake; Editing by Rashmi Aich)