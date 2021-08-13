JGB yields flat as U.S. peers stabilise on inflation reading

TOKYO, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond yields
were little changed on Friday as U.S. peers appeared to have
stabilised after bouncing back earlier in the week on signs that
inflation might be peaking out.
The 10-year JGB yield was unchanged at
0.020%, while the 20-year JGB yield was flat at
0.405%.
Yields on 10-year U.S. Treasury notes fell earlier this week
after data showed U.S. consumer price increases slowed in July.
They bounced back the day after when producer prices posted
their largest annual increase in more than a decade, suggesting
inflation could remain high.
The longer ends of the JGB were also little changed with the
30-year JGB yield flat at 0.640% and the 40-year
JGB yield unchanged at 0.720%.
The two-year JGB yield was also unchanged at
minus 0.135%, while the five-year yield rose 0.5
basis point to minus 0.120%.
Benchmark 10-year JGB futures fell 0.02 point to
152.18, with a trading volume of 5,917 lots.
(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)