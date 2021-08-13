Log in
  Homepage
  News
  Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest News Economy & Forex 
Economy Currencies & Forex

JGB yields flat as U.S. peers stabilise on inflation reading

08/13/2021 | 02:01am EDT
TOKYO, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond yields were little changed on Friday as U.S. peers appeared to have stabilised after bouncing back earlier in the week on signs that inflation might be peaking out.

The 10-year JGB yield was unchanged at 0.020%, while the 20-year JGB yield was flat at 0.405%.

Yields on 10-year U.S. Treasury notes fell earlier this week after data showed U.S. consumer price increases slowed in July. They bounced back the day after when producer prices posted their largest annual increase in more than a decade, suggesting inflation could remain high.

The longer ends of the JGB were also little changed with the 30-year JGB yield flat at 0.640% and the 40-year JGB yield unchanged at 0.720%.

The two-year JGB yield was also unchanged at minus 0.135%, while the five-year yield rose 0.5 basis point to minus 0.120%.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures fell 0.02 point to 152.18, with a trading volume of 5,917 lots.

(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

