JGB yields rise, 10-year bond flat

Sept 9 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond yields rose
slightly on Friday, after the European Central Bank announced
its biggest-ever interest rate hike and U.S. Federal Reserve
Chair Jerome Powell reiterated his commitment to taming down
inflation.
The benchmark 10-year JGB was flat, after
reaching a yield of 0.245% on Thursday, brushing right up
against the Bank of Japan's policy cap of 0.25%.
"The 10-year yield has risen close to the ceiling of the
yield curve control (YCC) range, and there is little room for
further increases," said Katsutoshi Inadome, senior fixed income
strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.
This week the BOJ moved to increase its bond-buying
operations in an effort to keep the 10-year yield below the
0.25% cap, as it rose to 0.245% for the first time in seven
weeks.
The 20-year JGB yield rose 1 basis point to
0.950% and reached 0.955% earlier in the day for the first time
since Jan. 15, 2016.
The two-year JGB yield rose 1 basis point to
-0.075%, and the five-year yield rose 1 basis
point to 0.040%.
The 30-year JGB yield rose 2 basis points to
1.315%, while there was no trading in the 40-year note
.
Benchmark 10-year JGB futures rose 0.58 point to
150.02.
(Reporting by Sam Byford and Tokyo markets team; Editing by
Rashmi Aich)