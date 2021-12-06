Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

JGB yields rise after U.S. Treasury yields gain, weak auction result

12/06/2021 | 11:38pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TOKYO, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond yields rose on Tuesday, tracking U.S. Treasury yields higher, while a weak result at a domestic 30-year bond auction hurt inventor appetite.

The 10-year JGB yield rose two basis points to 0.055% and the 20-year JGB yield added 1.5 basis points to 0.460%.

U.S. Treasury yields rose overnight, with the benchmark 10-year climbing back above the 1.4% mark after hitting its lowest level since late September on Friday in the wake of the November jobs report.

A Japanese government auction of 30-year notes on Tuesday received demand worth 3.21 times the amount sold, lower than a bid-cover-ratio of 3.45 times at the previous auction.

Yields on longer ends also rose, with the 30-year JGB yield gaining one basis point to 0.670% and the 40-year JGB yield advancing 0.5 basis point to 0.705%.

The two-year JGB yield was unchanged at minus 0.120% as the bonds were untraded, while the five-year yield rose one basis point to minus 0.095%.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures fell 0.22 point to 152.03, with a trading volume of 19,972 lots.

(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Devika Syamnath)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:08aChina Nov export growth slows but imports accelerate on restocking
RE
12:04aHoneywell-backed company to sell super secure quantum encryption key
RE
12/07Japan's Oct coincident index posts first rise in four months
RE
12/06Philippine recovery to gather pace, but virus risks linger -World Bank
RE
12/06Haven currencies pressured by hopes Omicron is mild
RE
12/06China Evergrande stock firms up as debt restructuring nears
RE
12/06QUOTES-Reactions to U.S. govt officials' boycott of Beijing Olympics
RE
12/06JGB yields rise after U.S. Treasury yields gain, weak auction result
RE
12/06Soybeans rise as dry weather in Brazil raises supply concerns
RE
12/06Samsung Elec to merge mobile and consumer electronics divisions
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Exclusive-SEC probes Tesla over whistleblower claims on solar panel def..
2U.S. says Nvidia-Arm deal harms market for networking, self-driving car..
3U.S. financial regulators investigate Trump social media deal
4Clear or confused? Central banks' communication skills set for ultimate..
5Change of Company Name and ASX Ticker

HOT NEWS