JGB yields rise after U.S. Treasury yields gain, weak auction result

TOKYO, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond yields rose on Tuesday, tracking U.S. Treasury yields higher, while a weak result at a domestic 30-year bond auction hurt inventor appetite.

The 10-year JGB yield rose two basis points to 0.055% and the 20-year JGB yield added 1.5 basis points to 0.460%.

U.S. Treasury yields rose overnight, with the benchmark 10-year climbing back above the 1.4% mark after hitting its lowest level since late September on Friday in the wake of the November jobs report.

A Japanese government auction of 30-year notes on Tuesday received demand worth 3.21 times the amount sold, lower than a bid-cover-ratio of 3.45 times at the previous auction.

Yields on longer ends also rose, with the 30-year JGB yield gaining one basis point to 0.670% and the 40-year JGB yield advancing 0.5 basis point to 0.705%.

The two-year JGB yield was unchanged at minus 0.120% as the bonds were untraded, while the five-year yield rose one basis point to minus 0.095%.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures fell 0.22 point to 152.03, with a trading volume of 19,972 lots.

(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Devika Syamnath)