JGB yields rise as Japan's ruling coalition scores major election victory

07/11/2022 | 02:16am EDT
TOKYO, July 11 (Reuters) - Yields of Japanese bonds rose on Monday, supported by market optimism after the coalition government increased its majority in the upper house elections, two days after the assassination of former prime minister Shinzo Abe.

The 20-year JGB yield rose 1.5 basis points to 0.940% and the 30-year JGB yield climbed 3 basis points to 1.270%.

The 40-year JGB yield rose 2.5 basis points to 1.430%.

The strong showing could help Prime Minister Fumio Kishida consolidate his rule as he looks to steer Japan's recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, keep a lid on rising consumer prices, and bolster defence at a time of tension with its powerful neighbour China.

The election was held two days after Abe, a dominant politician and power broker, was shot to death on Friday while he was making an election speech.

Focus is now on Kishida's influence on monetary policy and selection of next governor of the Bank of Japan, market participants said.

It is unlikely the monetary policy will be altered, and Kishida will tackle with issues such as the recent jump in COVID-19 cases and energy prices, said Yasuhide Yajima, chief economist at NLI Research Institute.

The five-year yield rose 1 basis point to 0.025% and the two-year JGBs were not traded and the yield remained at -0.075%.

The 10-year JGB yield was flat at 0.245%, just below the central bank's upper end of the yield target.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures fell 0.28 point to 148.96, with a trading volume of 7,591 lots. (Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)


© Reuters 2022
