JGB yields rise as Japan's ruling coalition scores major election victory

TOKYO, July 11 (Reuters) - Yields of Japanese bonds rose on
Monday, supported by market optimism after the coalition
government increased its majority in the upper house elections,
two days after the assassination of former prime minister Shinzo
Abe.
The 20-year JGB yield rose 1.5 basis points
to 0.940% and the 30-year JGB yield climbed 3
basis points to 1.270%.
The 40-year JGB yield rose 2.5 basis points
to 1.430%.
The strong showing could help Prime Minister Fumio Kishida
consolidate his rule as he looks to steer Japan's recovery from
the COVID-19 pandemic, keep a lid on rising consumer prices, and
bolster defence at a time of tension with its powerful neighbour
China.
The election was held two days after Abe, a dominant
politician and power broker, was shot to death on Friday while
he was making an election speech.
Focus is now on Kishida's influence on monetary policy and
selection of next governor of the Bank of Japan, market
participants said.
It is unlikely the monetary policy will be altered, and
Kishida will tackle with issues such as the recent jump in
COVID-19 cases and energy prices, said Yasuhide Yajima, chief
economist at NLI Research Institute.
The five-year yield rose 1 basis point to
0.025% and the two-year JGBs were not traded and the yield
remained at -0.075%.
The 10-year JGB yield was flat at 0.245%,
just below the central bank's upper end of the yield target.
Benchmark 10-year JGB futures fell 0.28 point to
148.96, with a trading volume of 7,591 lots.
(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)